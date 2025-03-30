Doechii continues to prove she's a force to be reckoned with, and this weekend, she did so while wearing a Donna Karan naked dress plucked from the designer's 2014 runway.

Having already smashed the Grammys, and won Outstanding Music Artist at the 2025 GLAAD Awards, the "Denial Is a River" rapper left her mark on the Billboard Women in Music red carpet. Unsurprisingly, Doechii was awarded the Woman of the Year award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music ceremony, which took place on Saturday, March 29.

For the occasion, Doechii selected a vintage Donna Karan gown, taken from the designer's fall/winter 2014 collection. Her totally sheer, backless, chocolate brown gown featured a number of opaque panels, along with a thigh-high leg slit. Doechii wore her naked gown with a low-slung gold belt.

The musician opted for multi-colored accessories to accentuate her naked gown. While she carried an enviable vintage Fendi baguette, her Manolo Blahnik "Rayaah" Multicolored Cotton Slingback Sandals featured metallic bronze, silver, and pink straps. A selection of multi-colored metallic bangles completed the red carpet outfit, while the singer wore her hair in a sleek updo.

Doechii pulls a 2014 Donna Karan gown for Billboard's Women in Music. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doechii accessorizes her Donna Karan dress with a vintage Fendi baguette and Manolo Blahnik strappy sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In her speech accepting the Woman of the Year award, Doechii told the audience, "I cannot believe it was just two years ago I stood on this stage right here and accepted the Billboard Rising Star Award. I had literally performed so hard I danced my shoes off and had to hop up to the mic." The rapper continued, "And here I am. That moment reflects how I approach my career—always go full out, always go hard and always be fab."

Doechii shows off her backless, naked gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doechii told the crowd, "I stand here as a fierce ally...That word is a key reason there is a Billboard Women in Music." She explained, "This event was created out of a necessity. That word, necessity, is important. My mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, was a space I created out of necessity. A space where I could feel seen, heard and connect with other people through experiences."

Doechii attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)