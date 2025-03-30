Doechii Accessorizes a Donna Karan Naked Dress With a Vintage Fendi Baguette and Manolo Blahnik Sandals
Billboard's Woman of the Year winner styled her 2014 runway gown with rainbow metallics.
Doechii continues to prove she's a force to be reckoned with, and this weekend, she did so while wearing a Donna Karan naked dress plucked from the designer's 2014 runway.
Having already smashed the Grammys, and won Outstanding Music Artist at the 2025 GLAAD Awards, the "Denial Is a River" rapper left her mark on the Billboard Women in Music red carpet. Unsurprisingly, Doechii was awarded the Woman of the Year award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music ceremony, which took place on Saturday, March 29.
For the occasion, Doechii selected a vintage Donna Karan gown, taken from the designer's fall/winter 2014 collection. Her totally sheer, backless, chocolate brown gown featured a number of opaque panels, along with a thigh-high leg slit. Doechii wore her naked gown with a low-slung gold belt.
The musician opted for multi-colored accessories to accentuate her naked gown. While she carried an enviable vintage Fendi baguette, her Manolo Blahnik "Rayaah" Multicolored Cotton Slingback Sandals featured metallic bronze, silver, and pink straps. A selection of multi-colored metallic bangles completed the red carpet outfit, while the singer wore her hair in a sleek updo.
In her speech accepting the Woman of the Year award, Doechii told the audience, "I cannot believe it was just two years ago I stood on this stage right here and accepted the Billboard Rising Star Award. I had literally performed so hard I danced my shoes off and had to hop up to the mic." The rapper continued, "And here I am. That moment reflects how I approach my career—always go full out, always go hard and always be fab."
Doechii told the crowd, "I stand here as a fierce ally...That word is a key reason there is a Billboard Women in Music." She explained, "This event was created out of a necessity. That word, necessity, is important. My mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, was a space I created out of necessity. A space where I could feel seen, heard and connect with other people through experiences."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Twin in Athleisure Outfits
The models effortlessly deliver an athleisure masterclass in matching leggings.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Duchess Sophie Allegedly Feels "Snubbed" by King Charles
"There should be an opportunity for Sophie to be allowed to do more," a royal expert claimed.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Dua Lipa Swaps Her Valentino Dress for a Marni Mini Skirt
The singer accessorized her outfits with more than $120,000 of jewelry.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Doechii Takes Tabi Shoes, Fashion's Most Divisive Style, to the 2025 GLAAD Awards
She's a Tabi girl.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Doechii Is Single-Handedly Winning Paris Fashion Week's Front Rows
The week has only just started, but she's already winning.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Doechii Hits the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet as a Prepster "Swamp Princess"
She put a "swamp princess" spin on awards show style.
By Emma Childs Published