If you've ever stood in an around-the-block sample sale line (bathroom-less showroom and all), I interrupt your Thursday afternoon with great news: Celebrity beloved, direct-to-consumer brand Senreve is kicking off its Handbag Revival Sale—the luxury brand's only sale of the year—today, April 15!

Comprised of bags in basically brand new condition that were previously used in photoshoots or in showrooms, Senreve's Handbag Revival Sale stands out in an industry where destroying inventory to maintain "brand value" has long been commonplace. Coinciding with Earth Month, the sale is not only a chance to score bestsellers up to 50 percent off their normal price, but to shop with eco-friendly values.

Voya Tote in Cream SHOP IT

Among the many covetable offerings found in the sale is the Voya tote, the brand's bestselling Maestra bag, and the recently launched Alunna bag. If the spacious Voya tote looks familiar, it's because Angelina Jolie was photographed carrying the bag around London back in December 2019. Notably, Jolie is in good company of other style icons who've sported Senreve over the last few years. (Think: Lady Gaga, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Brie Larson, Jenna Dewan, and more.)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas carries Senreve’s Mini Maestra bag in New York May 2017. Getty

Senreve's Handbag Revival Sale technically runs for a week, but if last year's sale is any indication, these bags will be sold out within a few hours. Below, our favorites to scoop up while supplies last.

