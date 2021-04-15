Today's Top Stories
Celeb-Favorite Brand Senreve Is Having Its Only Sale of the Year

Angelina Jolie, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and more are fans!

By Jaimie Potters

If you've ever stood in an around-the-block sample sale line (bathroom-less showroom and all), I interrupt your Thursday afternoon with great news: Celebrity beloved, direct-to-consumer brand Senreve is kicking off its Handbag Revival Sale—the luxury brand's only sale of the year—today, April 15!

Comprised of bags in basically brand new condition that were previously used in photoshoots or in showrooms, Senreve's Handbag Revival Sale stands out in an industry where destroying inventory to maintain "brand value" has long been commonplace. Coinciding with Earth Month, the sale is not only a chance to score bestsellers up to 50 percent off their normal price, but to shop with eco-friendly values.

Voya Tote in Cream
SHOP IT

Among the many covetable offerings found in the sale is the Voya tote, the brand's bestselling Maestra bag, and the recently launched Alunna bag. If the spacious Voya tote looks familiar, it's because Angelina Jolie was photographed carrying the bag around London back in December 2019. Notably, Jolie is in good company of other style icons who've sported Senreve over the last few years. (Think: Lady Gaga, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Brie Larson, Jenna Dewan, and more.)

priyanka chopra senreve mini maestra bag
Priyanka Chopra Jonas carries Senreve’s Mini Maestra bag in New York May 2017.
Getty

Senreve's Handbag Revival Sale technically runs for a week, but if last year's sale is any indication, these bags will be sold out within a few hours. Below, our favorites to scoop up while supplies last.

Shop Senreve's Handbag Revival Sale

Voya Tote
Voya Tote
Senreve
shop it

$895 $537 (40% off)

Maestra Bag
Maestra Bag
Senreve
shop it

$895 $671 (25% off)

Mini Maestra
Mini Maestra
Senreve
shop it

$695 $626 (10% off)

Alunna
Alunna
Senreve
shop it

$645 $581 (10% off)

Coda Belt Bag
Coda Belt Bag
Senreve
shop it

$395 $336 (15% off) 

Maestra Bag
Maestra Bag
Senreve
shop it

$895 $761 (15% off)

Crossbody
Crossbody
Senreve
shop it

$495 $396 (20% off)

Voya Tote
Voya Tote
Senreve
shop it

$895 $627 (30% off)

