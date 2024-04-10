Style Any Outfit With These Timeless Spring Accessories

Don't underestimate the significance of a great belt or scarf.

Two women at Fashion Week wearing a black dress and black bag and white top and skirt with a silk scarf
(Image credit: Tyler Joe)
Emma Childs
By Emma Childs
published

Like a sprinkle of spice to boost flavor or the bass line of a song to ground a melody, timeless accessories don't compete with your ready-to-wear—they enhance it. A beautifully made belt transforms basic blue jeans. A sleek leather tote or work bag (even overstuffed and bursting with your life's essentials) can put the finishing touch on an outfit. These simple but unique add-ons can transform a good outfit into a great one.

Just as you'd extend a certain level of care when curating a capsule wardrobe of worthwhile basics, building a rotation of classic accessories requires intention and thoughtfulness. If you buy whatever flashy handbag or pair of sunnies first catches your eye, they might not last you until the end of the season, let alone years from now. But if you invest wisely, considering a piece's materials and craftsmanship, what's new to you today can easily become modern heirlooms that will withstand generations of wear.

To help you start crafting your collection, Marie Claire curated an edit of our top picks for timeless spring accessories to buy now and cherish forever. Ahead is an homage to the accessory staples that form a timeless wardrobe's foundation.

An Anonymous Everyday Tote

Woman wearing tan pants, a tank top, with a timeless black tote bag

A woven black tote offers eye-catching contrast to an otherwise all-tan outfit.

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

While spring's handbag trends may convince you to try a more experimental statement style, you would be remiss to ignore the wear-everywhere appeal of a neutral black tote. If you choose wisely, your daily tote will feel like a reliable friend you can call on for the years to come.

Toteme Belted Leather Tote Bag
Toteme Belted Leather Tote Bag

DeMellier Tokyo Textured-Leather Tote
DeMellier Tokyo Textured-Leather Tote

Large Clare Shoulder Bag
Ree Projects Large Clare Shoulder Bag

A Strappy Heeled Sandal

Sherri McMullen crossing the street in a black dress, black blazer with a floral decal, and strappy heeled sandals.

Sherri McMullen's T-strap sandals are the perfect shoe to ground her plunging black dress and floral-motif blazer.

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Strappy sandals are the saving grace of any shoe collection because of their ability to elevate any outfit. Consider them a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency pair to pull out when your outfit needs more sophistication. Try teaming a '90s-inspired kitten heel with denim and a tee to dress up the casual combo; a refined square-toe style can come along with you for an upcoming summer wedding.

Mikita Leather Sandals
Ayede Mikita Leather Sandals

55mm Python-Effect Leather Ankle-Wrap Sandals
Paris Texas 55mm Python-Effect Leather Ankle-Wrap Sandals

White Square Strappy Heeled Sandals
Proenza Schouler White Square Strappy Heeled Sandals

A Bejeweled Bouquet

A smiling woman wearing a floral blazer, flower belt, choker necklace, and matching earrings

Doesn't this triple floral combination—a belt, necklace, and pair of drop earrings—make you smile?

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

A collection of floral jewelry is a delightful sight in the springtime, offering the same serotonin boost as seeing crocuses and daffodils sprout in a patch of grass. Try a lovely, coordinated trio consisting of a necklace, ring, and bracelet that invites some garden-fresh appeal into your accessories assortment.

Van Cleef & Arpels Frivole Pendant, Small Model
Van Cleef & Arpels Frivole Pendant, Small Model

Van Cleef & Arpels Frivole Between the Finger Ring
Van Cleef & Arpels Frivole Between the Finger Ring

Van Cleef & Arpels Frivole bracelet, Mini Model
Van Cleef & Arpels Frivole bracelet, mini model

A Silk Scarf

Two women wearing a black dress with a black bag and a white top and skirt with a silk scarf

Alongside her very chic counterpart, a woman channels vintage glamour with a white and black scarf tied around her head.

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Without fail, an opulent scarf will make a regal statement. You can call on its retro connotations by tying it around your head and under the chin, evoking the image of a Hollywood starlet cruising in a red convertible. Or, knot a foulard around your neck for a chic French-inspired take.

Milan Scarf
Callas Milano Milan Scarf

+ Net Sustain Floral-Print Ecovero™ and Silk-Blend Scarf
Peony Floral-Print Ecovero™ and Silk-Blend Scarf

Square Scarf in Leaves Print Silk Twill
Saint Laurent Square Scarf in Leaves Print Silk Twill

Logo-Less Sunnies

Woman standing in the street wearing a striped button-down shirt, shorts, a white bag, and sunglasses

These rectangular black-brown tortoiseshell frames let her striped button-down be the main attraction to her look.

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Neutral, logo-free sunglasses are a loyal companion to your daily uniform. Quiet luxury is an inherent part of their design, which means they won't distract from the rest of your ensemble. Add some old-school flair to your look with a cat-eye frame or a bold aviator.

Celine 57mm Thin Cat Eye Sunglasses
Celine 57mm Thin Cat Eye Sunglasses

Isabel Marant Acetate Aviator Sunglasses
Isabel Marant Acetate Aviator Sunglasses

Pilferer
Le Specs Pilferer

A Playful Topper

Fashion week guest standing on the sidewalk wearing a purple hat, pink top, and orange skirt

Joy in sartorial form! This textured lilac cap complements the pink off-the-shoulder blouse and iridescent bubble skirt.

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Admittedly, a cute little cap is more on the statement end of the spectrum. But hats are having a runway moment and are bubbling up in the mainstream-style conversation. A fabulous beret like Alaïa's black velour style offers cozy Euro flair, while Janessa Leone's is one you can wear to the beach and beyond. A beret or bucket hat deserves a spot in your year-round rotation.

Velour Beret
Alaïa Velour Beret

Gigi Burris Laura Hat
Gigi Burris Laura Hat

Felix Handwoven Raffia Bucket Hat
Janessa Leone Felix Handwoven Raffia Bucket Hat

A Finishing Belt

Woman posing next to a vespa wearing a black dress, black belt, and black handbag

Imagine her outfit without the belt and its circular golden detail. It would be missing something, right?

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

A high-quality belt is often an afterthought that's not given the attention it deserves. Its practicality is a huge draw, but belts' fashion impact is worth noting, too. A sleek leather style with strategic silver hardware will make a pair of high-waisted trousers look extra sharp, while a wider leather option will add outfit intrigue when wrapped around a dress or jacket.

Khaite Benny Slim Leather Belt
Khaite Benny Slim Leather Belt

B-Low The Belt Kennedy Mini Belt
B-Low The Belt Kennedy Mini Belt

Janessa Leone Cato Leather Belt
Janessa Leone Cato Leather Belt

A Ladylike Kitten Heel

A woman walking in a yellow dress and black kitten heels

Unassuming in their design but providing a sharp impact, these elongated closed-toe pumps are the ideal pairing with her billowing cream-colored dress.

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

A subtle kitten heel that provides slight height without the discomfort of a capital "H" heel is another shoe you'll reach for in the decades to come. Imagine topping off a pair of slim-fit trousers with subtly textured Croc effect pumps or styling a pointed open-toe mule with a pleated midi skirt. Don't you want to test out those combinations ASAP?

Taika Lizard-Effect Leather Pumps
Neous Taika Lizard-Effect Leather Pumps

Amita Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Jimmy Choo Amita Pointed Toe Slingback Pump

Cybil Leather Mules
The Row Cybil Leather Mules

A Top-Handle Tote

A woman wearing a black blazer, button-down shirt, shorts, white heels, and a Bottega Veneta top handle tote bag.

Oh, the places this well-dressed showgoer can go with her Bottega Veneta Andiamo tote!

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

A classic top-handle tote is the cornerstone bag of any accessories collection. To start, we advise investing in a meticulously crafted woven tote, a summery, yet sturdy linen option, or. slightly quirky (but classic) miniature take on a briefcase.

Cala 32 Leather-Trimmed Linen Tote
Métier Cala 32 Leather-Trimmed Linen Tote