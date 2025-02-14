Rihanna Expertly Styles the Rich-Girl Trench Coat Trend With a $6,900 Bottega Veneta Bag
She somehow managed to make the preppy staple look edgy.
Though khaki trench coats are widely considered one of the most timeless and wearable outerwear trends in fashion history, they're certainly not everyone's cup of tea. The preppy staple is beloved by minimalists and rich girls, but for those on the edgier end of the spectrum, it often feels off-brand.
Rihanna, for example, is one of the most well-known fashion risk-takers of our generation—she'll wear massive fur hats, leopard print onesies, and tighty whities as pants without a second thought, but has only sported the khaki trench a handful of times throughout her decades-long career. Frankly, it's a bit basic for her boundary-pushing style.
Never one to pass on a trend, however, the beauty mogul has pinpointed a styling technique that makes the classic look feel appropriately edgy. She regularly eschews the usual taup for luxe leather versions that feel more "S&M" than "You Da One," if you know what I mean.
Rihanna has been employing this method for years, having worn leather styles on several occasions even in the past month. On Jan. 29, she stepped out in a longline version of the classic moto jacket and two weeks later, on Feb. 13, was spotted wearing a moss green Phoebe Philo iteration as a dress.
Living up to her Bad Gal Riri handle, the star doubled—nay, tripled—down on cool-girl outfit add-ons. She styled her statement coat with a pair of knee-high snakeskin boots from Amina Muaddi and a noir mini duffel from her handbag maker of choice, Bottega Veneta. The piece is made of woven Intrecciato leather—the brand's stylistic calling card—and rings in at $6,900 retail.
It's undeniable that tan-colored coats are certainly having a moment, but their leather counterparts, too, are trending in the fashion space. In the past few days alone, the rocker style has been worn by Emma Stone and pretty much every editor at fashion week, in addition to Rihanna.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Kendall Jenner Cozies Up to the Scarf Coat Trend
The model capitalized on winter's best outerwear trend on a field trip to Connecticut.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Exclusive: Prince Harry and Team USA Women Share How the Invictus Games Gives Athletes a "Renewed Purpose"
The Duke of Sussex and competitors Yen Soto and Lydia Figary tell "Marie Claire' about group chats, patriotic nails and building bonds in the military community.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
It Took Nearly 30 Years, But I Found the Goldilocks of Lip Balms
Not too shiny, not too drying, but just right.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Emma Stone's Leather Duster Jacket Is Fashion Editors' Secret Weapon for Looking Incredibly Cool
This coat was all over fashion week.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Is Beyoncé's Vintage Gold Dress a Sign of Her Next Album's Fashion Era?
This very well might mean new music is on the way.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Accessorizes a Corset Dress With a $3,695 Designer Bag and Her Own 'Vogue' Cover
Her designer bag didn't hurt, either.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Wardrobe Has a New Main Character: The Row's $4,370 Terrasse Bag
It's a $4,370 style by The Row.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Ariana Grande Comes Out of Method Dressing Retirement in a Glinda-Inspired Gown and Jewelry From Her Swarovski Collab
You can take the girl out of the 'Wicked' press tour, but you can't take the 'Wicked' press tour out of the girl.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Taylor Swift Matches Sparkly Custom Shorts to $54,586-Worth of Chiefs-Themed Jewelry at the 2025 Super Bowl
Best believe she's "Bejeweled."
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Keke Palmer's Heart-Shaped Pumps and Fur Coat Are a Valentine's Day Outfit Mood Board
V-day goes runway.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Wears the Unofficial Print of Fashion Week—Leopard—for Date Night With Justin
This trend is just getting started.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published