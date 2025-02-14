Though khaki trench coats are widely considered one of the most timeless and wearable outerwear trends in fashion history, they're certainly not everyone's cup of tea. The preppy staple is beloved by minimalists and rich girls, but for those on the edgier end of the spectrum, it often feels off-brand.

Rihanna, for example, is one of the most well-known fashion risk-takers of our generation—she'll wear massive fur hats, leopard print onesies, and tighty whities as pants without a second thought, but has only sported the khaki trench a handful of times throughout her decades-long career. Frankly, it's a bit basic for her boundary-pushing style.

Never one to pass on a trend, however, the beauty mogul has pinpointed a styling technique that makes the classic look feel appropriately edgy. She regularly eschews the usual taup for luxe leather versions that feel more "S&M" than "You Da One," if you know what I mean.

Rihanna has been employing this method for years, having worn leather styles on several occasions even in the past month. On Jan. 29, she stepped out in a longline version of the classic moto jacket and two weeks later, on Feb. 13, was spotted wearing a moss green Phoebe Philo iteration as a dress.

Rihanna styles a dark green leather trench with cool-girl accessories. (Image credit: Backgrid)

AllSaints Inez Leather Long Trench Coat $1,675 at AllSaints

Living up to her Bad Gal Riri handle, the star doubled—nay, tripled—down on cool-girl outfit add-ons. She styled her statement coat with a pair of knee-high snakeskin boots from Amina Muaddi and a noir mini duffel from her handbag maker of choice, Bottega Veneta. The piece is made of woven Intrecciato leather—the brand's stylistic calling card—and rings in at $6,900 retail.

Amina Muaddi Khaki Barbara 105 Tall Boots $1,820 at SSENSE

It's undeniable that tan-colored coats are certainly having a moment, but their leather counterparts, too, are trending in the fashion space. In the past few days alone, the rocker style has been worn by Emma Stone and pretty much every editor at fashion week, in addition to Rihanna.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors