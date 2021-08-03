It's true: There was a time when pockets were only sewn into menswear. Women, meanwhile, had to hide their pockets in the interior linings of skirts and dresses. Today, the pocket is an equal opportunist, giving everyone the chance to sport the pouch any which way they choose. Enter the world of dresses with pockets. You don't have to settle for trousers to reap the benefits of the handy detail; whether you're a sucker for a button-flap or a simple single-welt style, we've got a great selection of pocket-clad dresses to shop right now. The best part? You need not have deep pockets to own one.

The Sleeveless Dress

A breezy sleeveless dress with pockets? Sign us up. Make your pockets the main event or wear them inconspicuously sewn into the sides. When the warm weather subsides, layer your dresses over short sleeves or style them with a cozy cardigan, subtly draped around your shoulders.

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot)

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller)

The Short-Sleeve Dress

There's something so appealing about a feminine dress that's also practical. These short sleeve dresses are multi-tasking masters, allowing you to leave your completely overstuffed purse at home. Now you can accessorize with one of these day clutches instead.

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller)

The Long-Sleeve Dress

It wasn't always the case, but a modern-day pocket dress can rise to any occasion. These long-sleeve options can impress on work days or as weekend wear. Stash yours with keys, lip balms, or snacks—just remember to take clear them out before laundry day.

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot)

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot)

