London Fashion Week Day Two: Sequins Steal the Show
London Fashion Week's second day saw two designers showcasing a glamorous fashion staple: the sequin.
By Lane Miller
Day two at London Fashion Week saw two designers showcasing a glamorous embellishment: the sequin. Looks ranged from high-end couture gowns to metropolitan wardrobe staples shimmering with jewels and sequins. The red carpet-ready gowns created by flamboyant British designer Julien Macdonald contrasted with the urban cool hoodies and torn jeans sparkling with plastic discs by designer Anish Gupta.
Not all designers felt the siren call of the sequin, however. Veteran auteur John Rocha's looks reflected a more somber mood. His floor-length dresses in a monochromatic color palette were adorned with rose appliques and lace.
Saturday also saw shows from Mark Fast, David Koma and celebrity favorite Henry Holland. London Fashion Week will feature 60 designers this year with the week ahead featuring shows from the big British labels - Vivienne Westwood, Temperley, Tom Ford, and heritage brands Burberry and Mulberry. After such a sparkling start, we're excited to see what London's big names have in store.
