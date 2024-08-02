Adele Kicks Off Her Munich Concert Series in a Tailored Gown With a Hidden Skirt Detail
A performance at "Adele Arena" deserves an equally dramatic dress.
Hello from the outside of Adele's Munich concert series. The multi-platinum artist is performing ten back-to-back, sold-out shows at a stage temporarily re-named "Adele Arena" and bringing her bombshell fashion with her.
For the opening night of her residency abroad, Adele wore a tailored navy gown with the same dramatic ebb and flow of her power ballads. Most likely coordinated by her longtime stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, the dress had a stately bateau neckline and long sleeves set over a fitted, belted bodice. From there, the gown extended into a floor-length fitted skirt—plus a lengthy train that fanned out behind her.
Up close, the dress included a hidden skirt detail: Beneath the elongated train, flashes of pink satin contrasted the night sky purple-blue of her gown. The singer held up her skirt to reveal the colorfully juxtaposing layer while belting through hits like "Chasing Pavements" and "Rumor Has It" to a crowd of more than 80,000, per reports by Consequence Sound.
Adele and Jamie Mizrahi, who is also styling Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lawrence, approach onstage outfits with glamour as the number one priority. For performances throughout 2022 and 2023, including her Las Vegas residency and a takeover of London's Hyde Park, the Grammy-winner often wore voluminous ballgowns by the likes of Schiaparelli and Louis Vuitton. Sometimes, the duo also consulted contemporary labels: Adele ended her Vegas residency in a custom gown by La Ligne, a brand usually known for its striped sweaters and denim.
At press time, Adele and her team had not yet shared the designer behind the first dress of her Munich residency.
On a brief hiatus between her Las Vegas shows and her Germany takeover, Adele has leaned into big, bold silhouettes. Courtside with boyfriend Rich Paul for a Team USA exhibition basketball game, she paired an extra-oversize orange coat with the celebrity-favorite heel trend of the summer: pointed slingbacks. Adele has also shown her love for the '80s jewelry trend, in a pair of exaggeratedly large gold earrings fit for a Dynasty cast member.
Her appreciation for over-the-top jewelry also made its way abroad: her navy gown for the first Munich show was paired with silver hoop earrings that skimmed her shoulders.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
By night ten of the Munich residency, Adele will likely have debuted a range of gowns with princess proportions. They're the only choice for commanding a stage named in her honor. Just don't expect new music: the artist is reportedly looking forward to a "big break" in the near future.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Elle Woods Would Approve of Reese Witherspoon's Summer Layers
The actress channeled her iconic role with the help of a light sweater.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
So Many Cult-Favorite Beauty Brands Are on Sale Right Now
Including Skinceuticals, Jo Malone, Laura Mercier, L'Occitane, and more.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Turns Out, Glen Powell is a Reality Television Alum
“I’ve never talked about this publicly ever.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Reese Witherspoon Pairs an Elle Woods Pink Sweater With Her Little Black Dress
The actress channeled her iconic role with the help of a light sweater.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Anne Hathaway Tweaks the Summer White Skirt Trend for Her Relaxed Travel Outfit
Anne Hathaway is the latest A-lister to bend the transit style rules.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Refines Her Watercolor Floral Dress With a Celebrity-Favorite Heel Trend
She brought the dreamy florals from her vacation back to the city.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kesha Accessorizes a "Birkin Skirt" With Fishnets and Fake Blood at Lollapalooza
This Lollapalooza costume is raising all the questions.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Kendall Jenner Adds an Avant-Sporty Touch to the Matching Set Trend
And this time, the juxtaposition works.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Meghan Markle Embodies Quiet Luxury in a Ralph Lauren Linen Set and $13,400 Cartier Necklace
The Duchess of Sussex chose an easy linen set for an upcoming TV interview.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kendall Jenner Channels Team USA in an Olympic Ralph Lauren Racing Jacket and a Timeless Denim Trend
The model watched Simone Biles compete for gold in the official athlete uniform.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Cardi B Reveals Her Third Pregnancy in a Belly-Baring Red Gown and Fur Coat
The rapper announced her third pregnancy in a stunning cut-out gown.
By Halie LeSavage Published