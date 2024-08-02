Hello from the outside of Adele's Munich concert series. The multi-platinum artist is performing ten back-to-back, sold-out shows at a stage temporarily re-named "Adele Arena" and bringing her bombshell fashion with her.

For the opening night of her residency abroad, Adele wore a tailored navy gown with the same dramatic ebb and flow of her power ballads. Most likely coordinated by her longtime stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, the dress had a stately bateau neckline and long sleeves set over a fitted, belted bodice. From there, the gown extended into a floor-length fitted skirt—plus a lengthy train that fanned out behind her.

Adele performed at "Adele Arena" in a navy-black gown with a hidden pink skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Up close, the dress included a hidden skirt detail: Beneath the elongated train, flashes of pink satin contrasted the night sky purple-blue of her gown. The singer held up her skirt to reveal the colorfully juxtaposing layer while belting through hits like "Chasing Pavements" and "Rumor Has It" to a crowd of more than 80,000, per reports by Consequence Sound.

Adele and Jamie Mizrahi, who is also styling Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lawrence, approach onstage outfits with glamour as the number one priority. For performances throughout 2022 and 2023, including her Las Vegas residency and a takeover of London's Hyde Park, the Grammy-winner often wore voluminous ballgowns by the likes of Schiaparelli and Louis Vuitton. Sometimes, the duo also consulted contemporary labels: Adele ended her Vegas residency in a custom gown by La Ligne, a brand usually known for its striped sweaters and denim.

At press time, Adele and her team had not yet shared the designer behind the first dress of her Munich residency.

From the back, Adele's gown included slightly V-cut shoulders and a cape-like train. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On a brief hiatus between her Las Vegas shows and her Germany takeover, Adele has leaned into big, bold silhouettes. Courtside with boyfriend Rich Paul for a Team USA exhibition basketball game, she paired an extra-oversize orange coat with the celebrity-favorite heel trend of the summer: pointed slingbacks. Adele has also shown her love for the '80s jewelry trend, in a pair of exaggeratedly large gold earrings fit for a Dynasty cast member.

Her appreciation for over-the-top jewelry also made its way abroad: her navy gown for the first Munich show was paired with silver hoop earrings that skimmed her shoulders.

Offstage, Adele has favored extra-oversize layers and sharp slingback heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By night ten of the Munich residency, Adele will likely have debuted a range of gowns with princess proportions. They're the only choice for commanding a stage named in her honor. Just don't expect new music: the artist is reportedly looking forward to a "big break" in the near future.