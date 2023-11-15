Dakota Johnson Co-Signs the ‘80s Style Revival in a Supersized Blazer

Outfit repeating is viewed as a cardinal sin by some in the fashion world. But, if a piece is that good, it’s worth wearing twice. We’re adding Dakota Johnson to our list of stylish offenders for her apparent love of larger-than-life ‘80s blazers. At the HOPE Luncheon Seminar in New York, Johnson wore an oversized blazer, similar to the gray boxy number she wore the night earlier when attending Aubrey Plaza’s play, Danny and The Deep Blue Sea. Clearly, the actress is a fan of the supersized, ‘80s-inspired topper that we’ve seen dominate fashion this fall season (Hailey Bieber wore an oversized blazer just last week!) For more details on Johnson's outfit and our take on the ongoing ‘80s trend revival (it's happening—we can't deny it any longer!), keep scrolling.

For the event, Johnson was dressed head to toe in Gucci (the actress is a longtime ambassador for the brand). Johnson layered her oversized blazer over a crisp white button-down and high-waisted pants done in leather (very ‘80s, might we add). Johnson, with her iconic bangs on display, topped her look off with dainty gold jewelry from Tiffany & Co. and Monica Viander. Her boots were Christian Louboutin, and her bag was a new-release horse-bit Gucci shoulder bag, the first of the Sabato de Sarno era. Sarno is the newly appointed creative director of the Italian brand and debuted with Gucci's Spring/Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier in the month, Hailey Bieber donned a similar tan boxy blazer while out in Los Angeles. The outfit wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for Bieber—the Rhode founder wears a lot of neutral basics. But, the shape of her blazer sparked a bigger fashion thought: Could the ‘80s be back? With the minimalist revival, blazers have become even more of an “It” girl staple, but the resurgence of the oversized, square-fit blazer that looks like a costume out of Miami Vice might be something to write home about. Or, perhaps, we’re entering an oversized era in fashion where typical silhouettes are made with a comfortable fit. Regardless, with two star-studded stamps of approval, the '80s-style revival is clearly in our future after the early-2000s fashion era ends.

There’s no doubt that blazers are always essential, but for fall 2023, they're shaping up to be the outerwear piece of the season. Unlike trend cycles past, the new wave of modern minimalism ushered in by brands like The Row and Khaite inspires us to invest in pieces that will not only last but still look good ten years from now. That said, you’ll want to get your hands on an oversized blazer if you can.

Below, we curated Johnson’s Gucci blazer and a few other options from brands we love for you to shop.