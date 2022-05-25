Amal Clooney Stunned in a Red Floral Gown at The Prince's Trust Awards

Nobody does red-carpet glam quite like the superstar human rights lawyer.

Amal Clooney attends The Prince's Trust Awards 2022 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on May 24, 2022
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Amal Clooney has never not looked stunning. Obviously.

She continued her streak of, well, never not looking stunning in an appearance at The Prince's Trust Awards in London, where she opted for a dazzling ankle-length strapless white gown, cinched at the waist and adorned with a red floral print that was perfect for late spring.

The superstar human rights lawyer paired the dress with white pointy heeled pumps and a white clutch bag. She sported black eyeliner and a red lip, and wore her curled, side-parted hair down.

Amal Clooney attends The Prince's Trust Awards 2022 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on May 24, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

The Prince's Trust Awards 2022 - Arrivals

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

Clooney appeared at the Awards with her mother Baria Alamuddin—glamorous in white satin and feathers—to present the Amal Clooney Women's Empowerment Award alongside Prince Charles. The duo awarded the honor to Tanzila Khan, a Pakistani disability and menstrual hygiene rights advocate.

The Prince OF Wales Attends The Prince's Trust Awards 2022

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

In a statement, The Prince's Trust group chief executive, Martina Milburn, said, "Since 1976, The Prince’s Trust has championed the immense potential of young people and supported them to gain the skills and confidence they need to succeed. Each year, The Prince’s Trust Awards allows us to celebrate the achievements and admire the resilience of young people across the UK and internationally."

Clooney launched her eponymous award in 2019 to recognize young women's achievements globally. "I am honored to have been invited by Prince’s Trust International to participate in this global initiative celebrating young women who are change-makers in their communities," the lawyer said at the time. "It is a privilege to be able to play a part in a project that will draw attention to incredible young women who are the future leaders of our world."

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.