Amal Clooney Leans Into the "Eurocore" Aesthetic In a Yellow Sundress at the Venice Film Festival
She's closing the season with a bang.
Amal Clooney saw the butter yellow trend and said, too demure. Today, the human rights lawyer arrived at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, alongside her husband George Clooney, wearing a bold, canary-colored chiffon mini dress. Her travel outfit slash vacation dress featured a high neck, sleeveless design with its gauzy fabric gathered toward the middle. The mini flared out into a flouncy skirt with a curly lettuce hem.
Clooney underscored the dress's vibrant hue with "Eurocore" accessories: big square sunglasses, a nude pink Chloé bracelet bag, and an oversized straw hat with a gold scarf wrapped around the crown. She finished with beige Manolo Blahnik wedges with a peep toe and criss-cross straps.
The couple is in Italy for George's new film Wolfs, which will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 1. Last year, when the couple was in Venice for the DVF Awards, Amal stunned in a peach lace and tulle gown from John Galliano’s Fall 2000 collection for Christian Dior.
Clooney is known for her sleek and sophisticated style, which commonly features elegant silhouettes and timeless pieces. This summer, however, she's been adding a more playful flair to her signature look.
Back in July, Clooney put everyone's vacation dresses to shame in a vintage Versace mini from the brand's Spring/Summer 2004 collection. The pink chiffon dress looked like it could've walked straight out of an early aughts rom com. It featured a sleeveless V-neck cut, a tiered asymmetrical skirt, and a feminine floral pattern.
If history is any indication, Amal's next Film Festival looks will surely close the season with a bang.
Shop Canary Yellow Dresses Inspired By Amal Clooney
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
