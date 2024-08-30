Amal Clooney Leans Into the "Eurocore" Aesthetic In a Yellow Sundress at the Venice Film Festival

George Clooney and wife Amal are seen arriving at Marco Polo Airport in Venice for the 81st Venice International Film Festival.
Amal Clooney is closing the season in canary yellow.
Amal Clooney saw the butter yellow trend and said, too demure. Today, the human rights lawyer arrived at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, alongside her husband George Clooney, wearing a bold, canary-colored chiffon mini dress. Her travel outfit slash vacation dress featured a high neck, sleeveless design with its gauzy fabric gathered toward the middle. The mini flared out into a flouncy skirt with a curly lettuce hem.

Clooney underscored the dress's vibrant hue with "Eurocore" accessories: big square sunglasses, a nude pink Chloé bracelet bag, and an oversized straw hat with a gold scarf wrapped around the crown. She finished with beige Manolo Blahnik wedges with a peep toe and criss-cross straps.

The couple is in Italy for George's new film Wolfs, which will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 1. Last year, when the couple was in Venice for the DVF Awards, Amal stunned in a peach lace and tulle gown from John Galliano’s Fall 2000 collection for Christian Dior.

Amal Clooney attends the 2023 DVF Awards.

Amal Clooney wore a blush gown from John Galliano’s Fall 2000 collection for Christian Dior at the 2023 DVF Awards.

Clooney is known for her sleek and sophisticated style, which commonly features elegant silhouettes and timeless pieces. This summer, however, she's been adding a more playful flair to her signature look.

Back in July, Clooney put everyone's vacation dresses to shame in a vintage Versace mini from the brand's Spring/Summer 2004 collection. The pink chiffon dress looked like it could've walked straight out of an early aughts rom com. It featured a sleeveless V-neck cut, a tiered asymmetrical skirt, and a feminine floral pattern.

Amal and George Clooney walk on a beach in Saint Tropez wearing vintage

Amal Clooney looks straight out of an early aughts rom com.

If history is any indication, Amal's next Film Festival looks will surely close the season with a bang.

