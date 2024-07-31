Katie Holmes Doubles Down on the Butter Yellow Trend With a Relaxed T-Shirt and Madewell Bag

The shade has become a staple in the actress's street style rotation.

Katie Holmes wears a butter yellow t shirt with a madewell bag and jeans in new york city
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Julia Gray
By
published
in News

Katie Holmes stays consistent with her fashion. The actress's off-duty wardrobe is a collection of baseball hats, button-downs, and other timeless basics that she manages to style in a way that feels new (plus a major denim trend here and there). She's recently found a new addition to her rotation: the butter yellow trend.

The shade keeps popping up in Holmes's street style looks, most recently on July 30, when she was photographed taking a stroll in a butter yellow tee, jeans, and her beloved Madewell bag.

katie holmes wears a butter yellow t-shirt with a madewell bag and jeans while walking in new york city

Katie Holmes confirms: Butter yellow is here to stay.

(Image credit: Image direct one time use)

a butter yellow t shirt from jcrew in front of a plain backdrop
J.Crew Relaxed Weight T-Shirt

Savannah High Waist Crop Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
Mavi Jeans Savannah High Waist Crop Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans

New Balance 327 Sneakers
New Balance 327 Sneakers

The Essential Bucket Tote
Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote

It's a classic Katie Holmes errands outfit. Her loose buttercup top was tucked into a pair of high-waisted, somewhat baggy medium-wash jeans. She chose chunky black-and-white sneakers for footwear and accessorized with oversized tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses and a large brown leather Madewell tote.

We've seen a version of this outfit before. Last month, Holmes's travel outfit for a weekend away involved a butter yellow tee, white wide-leg jeans, black ballet flats, and a canvas weekender bag with brown leather trim. Butter yellow made another appearance that same week, when the star wore a silky butter yellow slip dress by Lisa Yang en route to dinner in Manhattan.

katie holmes wears the butter yellow trend with a pair of white wide leg jeans and Chanel flats

Katie Holmes has been sporting butter yellow all season.

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

It's no surprise that Holmes was ahead of the trend cycle. Her first recorded butter yellow moment of the year dates back to April, when she was spotted in a teddy-texture, butter yellow crewneck sweater and Mary Janes.

When Marie Claire spoke to a trend forecaster earlier this year, she called butter yellow one of the six color trends of Spring 2024 (see also: "glacial blue" and "apricot crush").

"Yellow is a great way to bring sunshine into your wardrobe," Caroline Maguire, fashion director at Shopbop, told Marie Claire. Many fashion houses, and Holmes, seem to agree. Brands like Altuzarra, Bottega Veneta, Loewe, and Jacquemus have embraced buttery top coats, midi dresses, rompers, and more. "Ulla Johnson and 3.1 Philip Lim took a strong liking to this hue, too," Maguire added.

Other celebrities are also on board: Jennifer Lawrence can't stop wearing a butter yellow shacket while Dakota Johnson tried a buttery sheer Gucci skirt. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber's baby shower naked dress was margarine-toned—and so were her nails.

Shop Katie Holmes's Take on the Butter Yellow Trend

The Organic Cotton Raglan Tee
The Organic Cotton Raglan Tee

'90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
'90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

Relaxed Crewneck T-Shirt
& Other Stories Relaxed Crewneck T-Shirt

Annina Trouser Jeans
Annina Trouser Jeans

Topics
Katie Holmes
Julia Gray
Julia Gray
Contributor

Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸