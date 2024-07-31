Katie Holmes stays consistent with her fashion. The actress's off-duty wardrobe is a collection of baseball hats, button-downs, and other timeless basics that she manages to style in a way that feels new (plus a major denim trend here and there). She's recently found a new addition to her rotation: the butter yellow trend.

The shade keeps popping up in Holmes's street style looks, most recently on July 30, when she was photographed taking a stroll in a butter yellow tee, jeans, and her beloved Madewell bag.

Katie Holmes confirms: Butter yellow is here to stay. (Image credit: Image direct one time use)

Mavi Jeans Savannah High Waist Crop Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans $96.60 at Nordstrom

Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote $178 at Nordstrom

It's a classic Katie Holmes errands outfit. Her loose buttercup top was tucked into a pair of high-waisted, somewhat baggy medium-wash jeans. She chose chunky black-and-white sneakers for footwear and accessorized with oversized tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses and a large brown leather Madewell tote.

We've seen a version of this outfit before. Last month, Holmes's travel outfit for a weekend away involved a butter yellow tee, white wide-leg jeans, black ballet flats, and a canvas weekender bag with brown leather trim. Butter yellow made another appearance that same week, when the star wore a silky butter yellow slip dress by Lisa Yang en route to dinner in Manhattan.

Katie Holmes has been sporting butter yellow all season. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

It's no surprise that Holmes was ahead of the trend cycle. Her first recorded butter yellow moment of the year dates back to April, when she was spotted in a teddy-texture, butter yellow crewneck sweater and Mary Janes.

When Marie Claire spoke to a trend forecaster earlier this year, she called butter yellow one of the six color trends of Spring 2024 (see also: "glacial blue" and "apricot crush").

"Yellow is a great way to bring sunshine into your wardrobe," Caroline Maguire, fashion director at Shopbop, told Marie Claire. Many fashion houses, and Holmes, seem to agree. Brands like Altuzarra, Bottega Veneta, Loewe, and Jacquemus have embraced buttery top coats, midi dresses, rompers, and more. "Ulla Johnson and 3.1 Philip Lim took a strong liking to this hue, too," Maguire added.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other celebrities are also on board: Jennifer Lawrence can't stop wearing a butter yellow shacket while Dakota Johnson tried a buttery sheer Gucci skirt. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber's baby shower naked dress was margarine-toned—and so were her nails.

Shop Katie Holmes's Take on the Butter Yellow Trend