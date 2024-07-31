Katie Holmes Doubles Down on the Butter Yellow Trend With a Relaxed T-Shirt and Madewell Bag
The shade has become a staple in the actress's street style rotation.
Katie Holmes stays consistent with her fashion. The actress's off-duty wardrobe is a collection of baseball hats, button-downs, and other timeless basics that she manages to style in a way that feels new (plus a major denim trend here and there). She's recently found a new addition to her rotation: the butter yellow trend.
The shade keeps popping up in Holmes's street style looks, most recently on July 30, when she was photographed taking a stroll in a butter yellow tee, jeans, and her beloved Madewell bag.
It's a classic Katie Holmes errands outfit. Her loose buttercup top was tucked into a pair of high-waisted, somewhat baggy medium-wash jeans. She chose chunky black-and-white sneakers for footwear and accessorized with oversized tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses and a large brown leather Madewell tote.
We've seen a version of this outfit before. Last month, Holmes's travel outfit for a weekend away involved a butter yellow tee, white wide-leg jeans, black ballet flats, and a canvas weekender bag with brown leather trim. Butter yellow made another appearance that same week, when the star wore a silky butter yellow slip dress by Lisa Yang en route to dinner in Manhattan.
It's no surprise that Holmes was ahead of the trend cycle. Her first recorded butter yellow moment of the year dates back to April, when she was spotted in a teddy-texture, butter yellow crewneck sweater and Mary Janes.
When Marie Claire spoke to a trend forecaster earlier this year, she called butter yellow one of the six color trends of Spring 2024 (see also: "glacial blue" and "apricot crush").
"Yellow is a great way to bring sunshine into your wardrobe," Caroline Maguire, fashion director at Shopbop, told Marie Claire. Many fashion houses, and Holmes, seem to agree. Brands like Altuzarra, Bottega Veneta, Loewe, and Jacquemus have embraced buttery top coats, midi dresses, rompers, and more. "Ulla Johnson and 3.1 Philip Lim took a strong liking to this hue, too," Maguire added.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Other celebrities are also on board: Jennifer Lawrence can't stop wearing a butter yellow shacket while Dakota Johnson tried a buttery sheer Gucci skirt. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber's baby shower naked dress was margarine-toned—and so were her nails.
Shop Katie Holmes's Take on the Butter Yellow Trend
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
-
Blake Lively’s New Brand Will Soften Your Hair—and Replace Your Perfume
This line is the hardest secret beauty editors have ever had to keep.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
An Egyptian Fencer Reveals She Competed in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics While 7 Months Pregnant
“What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three!"
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
12 Vacation Essentials Marie Claire Editors Bought for August
Our packing lists aren't complete without these must-haves, from trusty travel purses to hydrating toners.
By The Editors at Marie Claire Published
-
Blake Lively, Millennial Style Icon, Revives One of the Early 2000s' Biggest Denim Trends
She's also method dressing at the same time.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Reese Witherspoon Gets a Head Start on Fall 2024's Wide-Leg Denim Trend
It's not even September, but stars are dusting off their blue jeans.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown Rejects Summer Color Trends for a Bridal White Banana Republic Set
She even wears bridal white when she travels.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Russell Pairs a Classic Trench Coat With One of 2024's Reigning Sneaker Trends
Goodbye Adidas Sambas, hello Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s.
By India Roby Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Wears Crystal-Covered Underwear to Meet Mariah Carey
Pop history in the making.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Nicole Kidman Pairs the Red Carpet Matching Set Trend With Under-$75 Heels
The actress wore a crisp White Valentino skirt and matching crop top.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes Puts One of Fall 2024's Biggest Denim Trends to an Early Street Style Test
J.Lo is also a fan.
By India Roby Published
-
Blake Lively Flaunts the Naked Dress Trend in a Champagne Lace Midi
The actress's dress was barely there, but not in the way you might think.
By Julia Gray Published