Jennifer Lopez Goes Full-On Eurocore in Her 55th Birthday Lunch Outfit

Just a Leo Leo-ing.

Jennifer Lopez wears a Zimmermann matching set while getting into a car in the Hamptons
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
inNews

Jennifer Lopez is a Leo to her core — and not just because of her July 24 birthday. The singer embodies the Zodiac's signature over-the-top aesthetic virtually every time she leaves the house. Naturally, that goes double for her birthday.

Like any good Leo, she started celebrating her 55th a week early, surrounded by some of the industry's top talent (read: Sarah Jessica Parker), in an outfit that costs more than your average starter car.

On July 21, the day after her Bridgerton-themed house party, Jennifer Lopez hosted a birthday lunch at Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton. She dressed appropriately for the Italian spot, giving her best Eurocore in a little white Zimmerman co-ord covered in needlepoint-inspired florals. (Her exact set is currently sold out.) Though she was photographed in Bridgehampton, J.Lo's linen matching set gave the feeling of a breezy morning on the Amalfi Coast.

jennifer lopez wears a zimmermann linen shorts and crop top for her 55th birthday

Lopez is photographed outsider her 55 birthday lunch at Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Zimmermann Juliette Cross Stitch Crop Top
Zimmermann Juliette Cross Stitch Crop Top

Furthering that fresh-from-the-beach look, Lopez accessorized primarily with raffia. She toted a $6,400 Dior basket bag and wore a pair of platform Gucci sandals with an embroidered espadrille wedge.

christian dior hat basket bag
Dior Hat Basket Bag

The rest of her accessories, however, were a bit more lavish. Lopez paid tribute to her Zodiac sign with a Van Cleef & Arpels statement bracelet covered in 18k gold lion heads. A work of art in itself, the vintage sparkler is only available to shop on the resale market—for a cool $12,5000. She layered it with a sizable diamond tennis bracelet for an updated take on 2014's beloved arm party.

jennifer lopez wears a dior hat basket bag and gucci espadrille wedges for her 55 birthday

Lopez accessorized with beachy pieces from Dior and Gucci.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

She finished the 'fit with a touch of 1970s glamour, in the form of her favorite Chloé sunglasses. The $319 frames are dramatic in every way (price tag included). With an octagonal tortoise shell frame and oversized, pink-to-purple ombre lenses, these beauties capture all the lavishness of the disco era. Thus far, J.Lo has worn them to the Hamptons, to a Broadway show with her daughter, and for date night with husband Ben Affleck.

Though Affleck was not in attendance, Lopez was wearing her green diamond engagement ring.

chloe octagon ombre sunglasses in pink
Chloé Octagonal Sunglasses

As J.Lo's collection of rare Hermès bags already prove, she's a Leo through and through. Shop more Zimmermann sets inspired by her early birthday outfit below.

Shop Matching Sets Inspired by Jennifer Lopez's Birthday Outfit

Halliday Lace Trim Shirt
Zimmermann Halliday Lace Trim Shirt

Halliday Tuck Shorts
Zimmermann Halliday Tuck Shorts

Ottie Embroidered Bodice
Zimmermann Ottie Embroidered Bodice

Ottie Flared Skirt
Zimmermann Ottie Flared Skirt

Topics
Jennifer Lopez
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content.Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy.In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸