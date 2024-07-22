Jennifer Lopez Goes Full-On Eurocore in Her 55th Birthday Lunch Outfit

Jennifer Lopez is a Leo to her core — and not just because of her July 24 birthday. The singer embodies the Zodiac's signature over-the-top aesthetic virtually every time she leaves the house. Naturally, that goes double for her birthday.

Like any good Leo, she started celebrating her 55th a week early, surrounded by some of the industry's top talent (read: Sarah Jessica Parker), in an outfit that costs more than your average starter car.

On July 21, the day after her Bridgerton-themed house party, Jennifer Lopez hosted a birthday lunch at Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton. She dressed appropriately for the Italian spot, giving her best Eurocore in a little white Zimmerman co-ord covered in needlepoint-inspired florals. (Her exact set is currently sold out.) Though she was photographed in Bridgehampton, J.Lo's linen matching set gave the feeling of a breezy morning on the Amalfi Coast.

Lopez is photographed outsider her 55 birthday lunch at Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Zimmermann Juliette Cross Stitch Crop Top $436.79 at Cettire

Furthering that fresh-from-the-beach look, Lopez accessorized primarily with raffia. She toted a $6,400 Dior basket bag and wore a pair of platform Gucci sandals with an embroidered espadrille wedge.

The rest of her accessories, however, were a bit more lavish. Lopez paid tribute to her Zodiac sign with a Van Cleef & Arpels statement bracelet covered in 18k gold lion heads. A work of art in itself, the vintage sparkler is only available to shop on the resale market—for a cool $12,5000. She layered it with a sizable diamond tennis bracelet for an updated take on 2014's beloved arm party.

Lopez accessorized with beachy pieces from Dior and Gucci. (Image credit: Backgrid)

She finished the 'fit with a touch of 1970s glamour, in the form of her favorite Chloé sunglasses. The $319 frames are dramatic in every way (price tag included). With an octagonal tortoise shell frame and oversized, pink-to-purple ombre lenses, these beauties capture all the lavishness of the disco era. Thus far, J.Lo has worn them to the Hamptons, to a Broadway show with her daughter, and for date night with husband Ben Affleck.

Though Affleck was not in attendance, Lopez was wearing her green diamond engagement ring.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As J.Lo's collection of rare Hermès bags already prove, she's a Leo through and through. Shop more Zimmermann sets inspired by her early birthday outfit below.

Shop Matching Sets Inspired by Jennifer Lopez's Birthday Outfit