Chloé unveiled its exclusive collab today with Atelier Jolie, Angelina Jolie ’s newly-launched fashion brand and creative collective. The collection focuses primarily on eveningwear, promising to “fuse fluid, feminine silhouettes with graceful fabrics," as detailed in a press statement from the French Maison. Jolie, the fashion-loving actress, filmmaker, founder, and humanitarian behind Atelier Jolie, created the collection in conjunction with Chloe’s former creative director, Gabriela Hearst . The designs aren't available to shop until early 2024, but luckily, Jolie and Hearst offered a sneak peek into what the drop will entail.

Expect to see elegant dresses with relaxed silhouettes and sophisticated outerwear layered over chic, airy staples. Some of the designs were inspired by pieces from Jolie’s personal closet, including an embroidered white cotton dress she wore as a child that she’s repurposed as a top. Neutrals take over the collection, as Jolie designed the collection to suit a variety of skin tones. You can look forward to whites, beiges, sooty browns, and blacks to shine here.

(Image credit: Chloé x Atelier Jolie)

The collection leans into a core theme of sustainability, a mission that both Jolie and Hearst have long championed. The collaboration utilizes deadstock (previously unused fabrics or leftover scraps from atelier production) to lower its carbon footprint and raise its sustainability score. Natural fabrics are slated for the collection, where flowy dresses will be made of organic silk, organic crepe de chine, and certified wool. The collection comprises at least 80 percent lower-impact materials, a higher percentage than any previous collection from the B-Corps-certified fashion house .

(Image credit: Chloé x Atelier Jolie)

Feminine power is personified in this collection, from soft fabrics that express casual femininity to a long black velvet opera cape that can elevate your outerwear. A flowing white dress with a ruched neckline in deadstock sand-colored micro silk sable gives a modern style that can be worn day or night. The Maison paired its iconic Lavallière shirt in deadstock textured silk satin with crisp, tailored black velvet pants. We love the elegant three-piece gabardine suit made of upcycled wool that shows old ideas can, indeed, be made new again.

(Image credit: Chloé x Atelier Jolie)

The Chloé x Atelier Jolie collection will be available in Chloé stores and online at Chloe.com in Jan 2024. Be sure to circle back to this article, too, as we'll update it as soon as the collaboration goes live.