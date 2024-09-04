Angelina Jolie Looks Rich and Cozy in Her Best Sweater Dress
The actress is ready for fall and anything but boring.
Angelina Jolie is a woman of many talents. Of course, there's her acting, movie making, and humanitarianism. But she also knows how to dress. Between last week's Venice Film Festival outings and this week's Telluride Film Festival, she's shape-shifted with her clothing choices, from old-money "rich mom" in a trench coat to opulent Maria Callas-esque gowns on the red carpet. Now, the 49-year-old is pulling out sweater dresses like she's ready for a cozy, but no less luxurious, fall.
On Tuesday, September 3, Joliewore a floor-length Brunello Cucinelli sweater dress from the brand's Fall Winter 2024 ready-to-wear collection. The oatmeal-colored maxi featured a scoop neck, wide sleeves, and a slim silhouette. She completed the look with camel tan pointed-toe Roger Vivier leather pumps, adorned with the house's signature square buckle. For accessories, Jolie kept it simple with her classic oversized black sunglasses. Her glam was similarly pared down: a slightly glossed pink lip, a basic blowout, and deep red nails for a pop of color.
Jolie's sweater dress is like a casual iteration of her Old Hollywood red carpet gown. Last week, the star wore a custom Tamara Ralph chiffon number to the Venice Film Festival, complete with an elegant faux fur stole, in a beige shade that nearly matches her latest knit piece. She wore the strapless gown to the premiere of her new movie, Maria, in which she plays the legendary opera singer Maria Callas.
Earlier in the week, Jolie arrived in Telluride, kicking off the tan-beige-brown color palette in a double-breasted khaki trench coat with sleeves cropped just above the elbow.
Jolie has the right idea with her color story. Classic camels and creams are classic fall shades, and they're not going anywhere this year. The neutral tones have been all over fall 2024 runways, from tan furry garments at Alexander McQueen to beige flirty minis at Versace and light brown dusters at Altuzarra.
Scroll down to shop sweater dresses for fall, inspired by Angelina Jolie's transitional weather wardrobe.
Shop Sweater Dresses Inspired by Angelina Jolie
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
