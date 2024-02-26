Meghan Markle has put her stamp of approval on a few trends so far this year: She has an impressive (and enviable) winter coat collection including runway-approved cape coats, and she's an ambassador of all things quiet luxury. Now, Markle is dusting off a controversial pair skinny jeans. If anyone can convince fashion of a possible skinny denim resurgence in the near future, it's her.

After a hectic few weeks, the Duchess of Sussex is back in Los Angeles with tons of errands to knock out while reviving skinny jeans on the side. On Thursday evening, Markle was photographed heading to dinner at the city's top sushi spot, Asanebo. She was allegedly meeting with Terry Wood, the executive producer of Oprah's Harpo Productions company.

Meghan Markle heads to dinner in Los Angeles wearing a chunky knit sweater and grey skinny jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Markle went the monochromatic route for the occasion, wearing tip-to-toe grey for the evening. She wore a chunky grey sweater from La Ligne, pairing the knit top with Anine Bing skinny jeans. Markle kept accessories simple and casual for the night, opting for metallic Chanel ballet flats and her best tote bag by Goyard in hand.

La Ligne Marled Mini Toujours Sweater $295 at Neiman Marcus

While Markle's effortless approach to the all-grey look is one for the books (and our Meghan-studded outfit mood board), it was her commitment to wearing skinny jeans in the first place that fully caught our attention. Fashion is amidst an early 2010s renaissance, the era when skinny jeans peaked, after all. Markle's renewed love for the silhouette could encourage at least her devoted fans to ditch baggy silhouettes for closer-cut styles.

Earlier in the day, Markle was spotted grabbing lunch at Cipriani with her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Markle's ultra-skinny pants weren't the only thing she wore that day. Earlier in the afternoon, she was caught grabbing lunch with Clare Waight Keller, her wedding dress designer, at Cipriani in Beverly Hills.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted leaving the restaurant in a black turtleneck by Bleusalt, paired with flowy wide-legged black pants by Ulla Johnson and pointed black pumps by Aquazzura. She finished her outfit with a tan coat by Max Mara, a matching clutch by Cesta, and classic black sunglasses from Givenchy—a favorite of her husband Prince Harry's as well, according to People.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fresh off of their trip to Canada, where the couple attended training camp ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

February marked a busy month for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as the couple just returned from a short trip to Canada, where they attended a series of events ahead of next year's Invictus Games.

While there, Markle made sure to make a fashion statement even on the slopes, showing off her stunning outerwear collection which includes a Hermès puffer coat and a Sentaler cape.