By now, it's clear that Anne Hathaway is a through-and-through Valentino girl. Many of the actress' most iconic looks have been from the fashion house, stemming from her longtime friendship with designer Valentino Garavani. Her latest red carpet moment is another love letter addressed to the Italian fashion designer to add to the books. For the 2023 Fashion Awards, Hathaway stunned in a vintage Valentino Haute Couture dress, and she accompanied Garavani's business and life partner, Giancarlo Giammetti, to the event.
The two spoke to one of the evening's red carpet hosts, celebrated stylist Law Roach, about Hathaway's look designed by Valentino, who was honored during the evening. Vogue reported that Giammetti revealed to Roach that the inspiration for the dress came from an unexpected source, saying, "It's vintage Valentino, and Valentino designed it thinking about spaghetti." Hathaway added in a relatable moment that she "always dreamed of being pasta!" Same, Anne, same.
Celebrity stylist Erin Walsh styled Hathaway in the vintage Valentino gown for the fashion-filled evening. The delicate piece came from the fashion house's autumn/winter 1993 collection. Walsh and Hathaway have become a dynamic pairing over the past few years, solidifying Hathaway's place as a fashion "It" girl on and off the red carpet (speaking of: have you seen her recent Andy Sachs-esque wrap coat and Birkin bag ensemble?)
The 2023 Fashion Awards, organized by the British Fashion Council, is an evening that honors achievements in fashion and culture. Gwyneth Paltrow presented Valentino Garavani with the Outstanding Achievement Award, which Giancarlo Giammetti accepted on his behalf. In addition to the prestigious award, Valentino was honored with a fashion show featuring 24 of his most iconic red dresses. Giammetti and Garavani stepped away from the Valentino label in 2008, leading to a new era under creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.
Other winners from the evening included Jonathan Anderson, who was named Designer of the Year for his work with his namesake brand, JW Anderson, and work with Loewe. Sam Smith gave a special performance and took home the Cultural Innovator Award. Additionally, Model Paloma Elsesser was awarded Model of the Year, and Michaela Coel received The Pandora Leader of Change Award, presented to her by Pamela Anderson.
All of the celebrity attendees looked phenomenal—Taylor Russell, for one, transformed into a walking sequined and embellished Loewe garden—but The Devil Wears Prada actress was the only one to kickstart what could be 2024's leading quirky fad. Launched by Hathaway's vintage Valentino dress, "Spaghetti Couture" might just take over our closets in addition to our dinner plans.
