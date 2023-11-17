Is that...? Anne Hathaway in knee-high boots, wrapped in a quiet-luxury-esque wool coat, and sporting a Birkin Bag? Yes, it is. We’ve entered The Devil Wears Prada universe, where Andy Sachs has gotten her hands on the holy grail of fashion finds, a Hermès Birkin. And we’re not mad about it. But enough movie references—let's get into the details of Hathaway's wrap coat and Birkin bag look, which serve as excellent inspiration for a very sophisticated fall outfit.

Fresh off the SAG-AFTRA strike, the actress was spotted promoting her newest film, Eileen, in New York City. The star wore a crisp white button-down shirt layered underneath a soft tan Michael Kors wrap coat with black slouchy Isabel Marant boots (no, they weren't "the Chanel boots?"). She carried her black Birkin on her arm, charmed with a colorful twilly scarf and horse motif (Jane Birken would be proud).

However, one key element was missing from Hathaway's outfit: pants. Yes, as in the bottoms you've been told never to leave the house without. It’s oxymoronic that not wearing pants is a trend for fall, but when styled properly, it works. Look to the other celebrities who've endorsed the pantsless look—Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift, for instance.

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

In case you missed it, Hathaway has become a bonafide fashion girly through working with stylist Erin Walsh. The actress is making headlines for her colorful and not-so-serious modern style—and her latest look is no exception. It reminds us that even though we’re in the midst of fall, fashion can still be fun. Plus, we wholeheartedly trust Walsh, who can also be credited with some of Selena Gomez’s best fashion moments lately. Walsh, tell us your secrets!

Amid fall, with winter fast approaching, investing in quality outerwear is key—especially if you're heading out sans pants like Hathaway! We’ve already covered the best coats, like long trenches and chic blazers, but it's worth noting that a wool wrap coat is also a key fall essential. Like other timeless outerwear options, the swaddle-ready style will last into the next season and beyond. It’s an investment piece that your kids will want to steal. Plus, bundling up in a longline cardigan-esque coat looks exceptionally polished—the coat is just as cozy as it is put together. You can style it with fall color trends like a red turtleneck, chocolate brown pants, or a cream-colored knit.

Hathaway’s Michael Kors wrap coat is from 2022, so, sadly, it’s not the easiest to find online. However, we did find similar options from Max Mara, Anine Bing, and more for you to shop below