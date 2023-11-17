Is that...? Anne Hathaway in knee-high boots, wrapped in a quiet-luxury-esque wool coat, and sporting a Birkin Bag? Yes, it is. We’ve entered The Devil Wears Prada universe, where Andy Sachs has gotten her hands on the holy grail of fashion finds, a Hermès Birkin. And we’re not mad about it. But enough movie references—let's get into the details of Hathaway's wrap coat and Birkin bag look, which serve as excellent inspiration for a very sophisticated fall outfit.
Fresh off the SAG-AFTRA strike, the actress was spotted promoting her newest film, Eileen, in New York City. The star wore a crisp white button-down shirt layered underneath a soft tan Michael Kors wrap coat with black slouchy Isabel Marant boots (no, they weren't "the Chanel boots?"). She carried her black Birkin on her arm, charmed with a colorful twilly scarf and horse motif (Jane Birken would be proud).
However, one key element was missing from Hathaway's outfit: pants. Yes, as in the bottoms you've been told never to leave the house without. It’s oxymoronic that not wearing pants is a trend for fall, but when styled properly, it works. Look to the other celebrities who've endorsed the pantsless look—Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift, for instance.
In case you missed it, Hathaway has become a bonafide fashion girly through working with stylist Erin Walsh. The actress is making headlines for her colorful and not-so-serious modern style—and her latest look is no exception. It reminds us that even though we’re in the midst of fall, fashion can still be fun. Plus, we wholeheartedly trust Walsh, who can also be credited with some of Selena Gomez’s best fashion moments lately. Walsh, tell us your secrets!
Amid fall, with winter fast approaching, investing in quality outerwear is key—especially if you're heading out sans pants like Hathaway! We’ve already covered the best coats, like long trenches and chic blazers, but it's worth noting that a wool wrap coat is also a key fall essential. Like other timeless outerwear options, the swaddle-ready style will last into the next season and beyond. It’s an investment piece that your kids will want to steal. Plus, bundling up in a longline cardigan-esque coat looks exceptionally polished—the coat is just as cozy as it is put together. You can style it with fall color trends like a red turtleneck, chocolate brown pants, or a cream-colored knit.
Hathaway’s Michael Kors wrap coat is from 2022, so, sadly, it’s not the easiest to find online. However, we did find similar options from Max Mara, Anine Bing, and more for you to shop below
Shop Anne Hathaway's Wool Coat
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Kaitlin is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer specializing in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work is also featured in Editorialist, The Everygirl, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and i-D Magazine.
-
Black Friday Is The Best Time to Buy a New Hair Dryer
The one you have now could use a replacement.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Kim Kardashian Borrowed a Page From Rihanna’s Honey-Blonde Hair Lookbook
It's the color of the season, apparently.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
The Holidays Are Here: Here's What to Get Even the Pickiest of Shoppers
Introducing the ultimate holiday cheat sheet.
By Anneliese Henderson
-
No Pants, No Problem: Hailey Bieber Went Without Bottoms Again
Who needs pants when you can wear teeny-tiny little briefs instead?
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Meghan Markle's Fall Outfit Is Classic Californian Style With a British Twist
Save for one very British accessory.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Dakota Johnson Co-Signs the ‘80s Style Revival in a Supersized Blazer
Her boxy blazer felt very "Miami Vice"-inspired.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Just Wore Matching Loewe Outfits
Nothing says "I love you" like coordinating Loewe.
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Rihanna Wore A Sparkly-Sporty Outfit of Leggings and Diamond Heels
"Shine bright like a diamond" includes when wearing athleisure.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Kylie Jenner Goes Grunge for a Date Night With Timothée Chalamet
Remember her Tumblr tastemaker days of skull motifs and green hair?
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Zoë Kravitz Proved, Once Again, Why She's The Reigning Queen of Cool
She showcased her minimalist magic in just jeans and a tee.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Blake Lively Offers a Foolproof Fall Outfit Formula
Take a cue from Lively to streamline your autumnal style.
By Kaitlin Clapinski