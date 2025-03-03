Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Open the 2025 Oscars With a Showstopping 'Wicked' Performance
The awards show began with a medley of songs inspired by the Best Picture-nominated film and adaptations of 'The Wizard of Oz.'
We'd bet the 2025 Oscars broke a record for making the most people cry within the first five minutes of the ceremony. It undoubtedly inspired sobs from Wicked fans everywhere.
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande kicked off the 97th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, with a gorgeous performance honoring not just Wicked but also the adaptations of The Wizard of Oz that came before it.
The show began with Grande, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," while standing inside a multicolored ray of light (courtesy of a screen effect). During the performance, she paid homage to the 1939 film in a glittering red gown evoking Dorothy's ruby shoes.
Then Erivo, nominated for Best Actress, emerged onto the stage for a rendition of "Home," from the Broadway musical (and subsequent 1978 film) The Wiz.
The pair completed the opening performance with their highly-anticipated rendition of Wicked's showstopper "Defying Gravity," beginning with both stars before Erivo completed the majestic song solo. By the final note, there wasn't a dry eye in all of the Dolby Theatre in L.A.
the full Cynthia and Ariana opening #Oscars pic.twitter.com/b3CYqKpnUoMarch 3, 2025
Tonight's performance marked the second year in a row that Wicked was represented at the Oscars, after Erivo and Grande presented the awards for Original Song and Original Score at the March 2024 ceremony.
Wicked: Part One, released in theaters on November 22, 2024, is nominated for 10 awards total tonight, including nods for both stars, as well as Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, and Best Editing.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Of course, fans know that Wicked mania is nowhere near over. The highly-anticipated second half of the epic story, Wicked: For Good, is set to come out on November 21, 2025.
While walking the red carpet, Jeff Goldblum, who portrays The Wizard in the films, teased what's to come in the second installment. "Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Elphaba and Glinda, oh my gosh, will further thrill you and chill you and devastate you, yes." He also added of his character, "There might be some emotional complications and twists."
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Miley Cyrus Accessorizes Her 2025 Oscars Look With a New Man
This is the ultimate red carpet power play.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kylie Jenner Sneaks Into the 2025 Oscars Wearing a Beaded Bustier Gown
The mogul is back by nominee Timothée Chalamet's side.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Where Is Zendaya—and Her Winning Red Carpet Oscars Dress?
Alas, she wasn't anywhere to be seen at the ceremony.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Everything to Know About the 2025 Oscars, From How to Watch to the Nominations
It's bound to be an unpredictable awards show.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Cazzie David Spent Five Years Fighting to Make an "Anti-Rom-Com" About Emotional Abuse
The writer/actress opens up about how she found catharsis after a breakup by making 'I Love You Forever.'
By Sadie Bell Published
-
How 'Companion' Turned Sophie Thatcher Into the "Perfect Girlfriend"
The film’s creative team breaks down turning the star’s robot character into the “perfect girlfriend.”
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Everything to Know About the 2025 Grammys, From How to Watch the Awards Show to the Performers
All of your favorite pop divas are set to take the stage.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'Children of Blood and Bone' Movie: Everything We Know About the Cast and Release Date
You won't believe how many A-listers have joined the cast of this book-to-screen adaptation.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
How Failure Felt Like "Business School" for Ashley Tisdale—And Helped Propel Her Brand Forward
The actress, singer, and Frenshe founder speaks to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Thanks to Female Filmmakers, Hollywood Is Having Conversations—and Making Great Art—About the Complexities of Women Aging
'The Last Showgirl' writer and the directors of 'The Substance' and 'Nightbitch' open up about creating nuanced stories about women over 40.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
The Scariest Paranormal Movies of All Time
Bring on the jump scares.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published