Ariana Grande Comes Out of Method Dressing Retirement in a Glinda-Inspired Gown and Jewelry From Her Swarovski Collab

Following her Wicked movie release, Ariana Grande has been taking a much-needed break from the color pink. After wearing Glinda the Good Witch-inspired garb exclusively for a full calendar year, the pop star is slowly rebuilding her relationships with the rest of the color wheel.

In recent weeks, Grande has paused her powder pink parade, in favor of other pastels, like minty green and butter yellow. This isn't the only shift she's made in recent weeks, however. Beyond her overall color choices, Grande has also begun shelving her girly-girl vibe for neutral hues and androgynous pieces. Grande's 2025 aesthetic has notably pivoted from girly-girl dresses in cotton candy colors to all-black looks, neutral dresses, and even the odd power suit.

As with anything, absence makes the heart grow fonder, so after some well-deserved time apart, Grande has returned to method dressing with full force. On Feb. 9, she made an appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and didn't miss a sartorial beat. The "Eternal Sunshine" singer picked up right where she left off, wearing an Armani couture gown covered in three-dimensional cherry blossom appliques.

Ariana Grande came out of method dressing retirement for a baby pink Armani ball gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grande looked as though she could have stepped right off the movie set. The number featured a dramatic, A-line silhouette, with a dramatic hoop skirt covered in netted tulle—not too far off from the look she wears in Munchkinland.

Though she skipped out on the towering crown, Grande did sport a bit of Glinda-inspired glitz. Grande was all decked out in pieces from her new Swarovski collection, wearing crystal-and-pearl hoops and a dazzling ear cuff to match. Though the Swarovski sparklers looked right at home alongside her designer gown, both pieces cost less than $200.

The pop star accessorized with pieces from her new Swarovski collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can take the girl out of the Wicked press tour, but you can't take the Wicked press tour out of the girl.

