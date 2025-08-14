Bella Hadid Wore a Raspberry Hair Pin to the Orebella Launch Party For the Cutest Reason

Bella Hadid is currently in the midst of promoting the launch of the fifth scent from her fragrance brand Orebella, and as expected, she's serving some serious looks while doing it. Earlier this week, she shared a few campaign images in which she's seen wearing a Pamela Anderson-style messy updo complete with a claw clip, and while her hair at the brand's most recent outdoor launch event wasn't exactly another callback to '90s beauty trends, it did feature a cute hair accessory that was a sweet nod to the theme of the new perfume.

Orebella's new scent is called "Eternal Roots." In honor of its debut, Hadid attended the launch party (which also saw her besties Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber in attendance) wearing a backless white dress with a plunging neckline. She pulled her hair up into a slick bun and added what appears to be a raspberry hair pin to the top of it. Since the product description notes that one of the top notes of "Eternal Roots" is raspberry, I'd assume that she chose to wear the hair pin as a way to honor that, and if that's the case, it's probably the cutest thing I've seen all week.

Bella Hadid at the Orebella launch party on Aug. 13. (Image credit: Instagram / @haileybieber)

During the event on Aug. 13, Bieber shared a photo of Hadid to her Instagram Story and called her an "ethereal princess" in the caption. TBH, that's not a bad description, since the drapey white dress paired with the gold arm cuffs, body jewelry, and fruity hair pin are definitely giving goddess energy. In a separate promotional post for Orebella, Hadid is seen wearing her hair in '70s-style a half-up, half-down bouffant, so it's safe to say that she's trying her hand at a variety of goddess-like hairstyles for the rollout of the fragrance.

Hadid's slick bun looks easy enough to recreate at home, but if you want to add your own fruity accessory and aren't sure where to look, read ahead to shop a few products that'll help you get the look at home.

