Yesterday's Ôrebella launch party doubled as an It girl convention. In honor of Bella Hadid's new woody fragrance, Eternal Roots, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Alex Consani all RSVP'ed "yes" to an outdoor, Ôrebella-themed fête. Everyone nailed the Euro summer-ish memo, but Hadid stole the show in a white "ethereal" backless dress—Bieber's words, not mine.

Mere hours after the brand's fifth perfume dropped, Hadid channeled Ôrebella's whimsically feminine aura in a delicately draped little white dress. It started as a sleeveless halter-top, then the bodice's panels split to reveal a plunging neckline. The entire back was open, revealing a gold, tiered belly chain around Hadid's hips. The ruching atop her mini skirt mimicked the bodice, while extra fabric fell to her knees. She gave the Grecian-looking gown her signature cowgirl treatment via cowboy boots, also in ivory with rust orange embroidery.

To no surprise, Hadid's accessories only upped her goddess glam. She slipped on arm cuffs, bold bangles, feathery drop earrings, and a $2,100 Jacquie Aiche necklace, in the shape of a thunderbird. Each piece was gold, of course, to match the caps on each Ôrebella perfume.

Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner were all smiles at the Ôrebella bash. (Image credit: @bellahadid)

A few hours later, the star-studded soirée moved to Alba, a four-star Italian restaurant in L.A. The Rhode founder, for one, stayed in a polka-dot LBD from Dolce & Gabbana, which is shockingly still available for $3,395. Her purse of the evening was The Row Cecily Bag, a top-handle satin style also in Kendall Jenner's closet. Extra points for her Chanel lady bug-embellished pumps, a vintage find circa 2004.

Outside Alba, Kylie Jenner stayed by Bieber's side in a similar, skintight LBD, minus the polka-dots. The newly-turned 28-year-old chose a cutout-heavy sleeveless style to match her Miu Miu Arcadie Bag, also in black.

Hailey and Kylie stayed in their daytime designer for the Alba after-party. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The guest of honor, on the other hand, did an outfit change before arriving at Alba. She followed Jenner's lead in a short-sleeve midi LBD, complete with a sleek, square neckline. Valentino's unreleased Panthea Bag casually rested on her shoulder, in all its snakeskin glory.

The Fall/Winter 2025 purse recently guest-starred in The Devil Wears Prada 2, alongside Anne Hathaway in a denim jumpsuit. Hadid carried Hathaway's all-black model by the chainlink straps. However, the pointiest of pointy pumps from Le Silla completed Hadid's after-party set, contrary to Hathaway's Chanel sandals.

Bella Hadid turned heads in her second set of the day. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Sure, they run in the same supermodel circles, but the Jenners, Bieber, and Hadid are rarely photographed together, making the Ôrebella bash even more of a moment.

