Believe it or not, butter yellow was still in its churning phase last summer. Now, fashion plates are spreading the color trend across all of street style. Online searches are up 37-percent from summer 2025, thanks to new-to-butter-yellow It girls like Gigi Hadid.

This time last year, Hadid took Hailey Bieber's word for it and wore lemon yellow instead of the "played out" butter. Thankfully, she's giving the pastel shade another chance this year. The model's second butter select of the season third-wheeled her June 7 date at Santa Monica's Giorgio Baldi with Bradley Cooper.

Both A-listers kept it casual in laid-back looks. Hadid's buttery pants animated her off-duty outfit a bit beyond Cooper's, though. The wide legs and elasticized waistband on her linen bottoms matched the easy-breezy energy of her anti-lemon hue.

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Gigi Hadid wore the butter yellow color trend on her date with Bradley Cooper. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Up top, Guest In Residence founder traded her label's knitwear for a black long-sleeve from Campbell and Kramer. It's a basics brand beloved by Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, too.

Pointy pumps would've taken the black-and-yellow set to an entirely new level of luxe. She continued her weeks-long flats streak with leather Mary Janes, though. Contrary to the mesh ballet flats she wore in New York City last week, each high-vamp, bow-tied toe box was squared off. This silhouette switch was a simple hack to make Hadid stand out amongst a sea of Mary Jane trends. Simone Ashley, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Lawrence all prefer their Summer 2026 flats with round toes.

Hadid is churning out butter yellow looks left and right this month. Last week, she sourced her own Guest In Residence collection for a chic summer cardigan. If it wasn't for the sweater's cashmere-linen blend, it could've been cut from the same cloth as her lightweight pants. While this shade of yellow shines in linen, Selena Gomez proved the color trend also makes sweatpants extra-effortless.

Butter yellow is the street style scene's leading neutral, but on Spring 2026 runways, the easy-to-elevate tint looked as delicious as ever. Chanel, Loewe, Miu Miu, Dior, Rabanne, and more demonstrated its day-to-night potential. Make sure butter yellow melts into every section of your summer closet, the Gigi Hadid Way.

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TOPICS Gigi Hadid