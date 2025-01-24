Bella Hadid just made the legging renaissance look so tempting, I might have to spend the weekend digging mine out of storage. On Jan. 23, the model layered up for a trip to big sister Gigi Hadid's New York City apartment in an ensemble that spoke to several of the season's most controversial trends.

Naturally, given how cold it's been in the Big Apple lately, the fragrance mogul made sure to bundle up in a quilted black cashmere puffer jacket from her sister's knitwear line Guest-in-Residence. She even added a cropped black fitted-waist knit zip-up and a matching black crewneck underneath the coat for added warmth. But I think we can all agree the detail we really need to discuss is the 28-year-old's shocking choice of pants.

Bella Hadid wears a quilted black knit puffer with black leggings and matching riding boots in New York City. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Frankies Bikinis Aimee Zip Up Hoodie $140 at Frankies Bikinis

In a move that instantly sent me hurtling back to my adolescence, Hadid chose a skintight pair of black Tona leggings as her comfy winter base layer. What really shook me, though, was her decision to tuck them into a set of black vintage Prada riding boots—much the way Tumblr girls did in the 2010s.

Perhaps there really is a celebrity legging-and-boot revival brewing. Earlier this week, while on a coffee run with Hailey Bieber in Aspen, Kendall Jenner styled her Ann Demeulemeester riding boots in a nearly identical way with black Commando tights and a waist-snatching black Alaïa blazer. Forever ahead of the street style curve, Dawson's Creek alum Katie Holmes embraced the trend in black leggings topped with brown vintage Chloé ankle boots paired all the way back in November.

Leggings weren't the only nostalgic touch Hadid incorporated into her look. She also gave a nod to the '90s in a stretchy black headband and huge silver hoop earrings. Her vintage Tylie Malibu shoulder bag with a studded floral strap, on the other hand, honored her ongoing cowgirl era.

Tylie Malibu Black Soft Leather Shoulder Bag $45.25 at eBay

Tylie Malibu Pebbled Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag $118.15 at eBay

Frankly, I didn't think it was possible for one woman to embrace so many aesthetics at once. Leave it to Bella Hadid to find a way to make '70s Western, Y2K, and 2010s hipster feel cohesive.

Shop Riding Boots Inspired by Bella Hadid

Hereu Anella Leather Tall Riding Boots $378 at Bergdorf Goodman

Topshop Rosie Leather Knee High Chunky Boots in Black $149 at ASOS

Reformation Nancy Knee Boot Visit Site