Bella Hadid Embraces the Leggings Revival in Vintage Prada Riding Boots and Gigi Hadid's Puffer Jacket
Even models are tapping into the long-awaited boot-and-legging renaissance.
Bella Hadid just made the legging renaissance look so tempting, I might have to spend the weekend digging mine out of storage. On Jan. 23, the model layered up for a trip to big sister Gigi Hadid's New York City apartment in an ensemble that spoke to several of the season's most controversial trends.
Naturally, given how cold it's been in the Big Apple lately, the fragrance mogul made sure to bundle up in a quilted black cashmere puffer jacket from her sister's knitwear line Guest-in-Residence. She even added a cropped black fitted-waist knit zip-up and a matching black crewneck underneath the coat for added warmth. But I think we can all agree the detail we really need to discuss is the 28-year-old's shocking choice of pants.
In a move that instantly sent me hurtling back to my adolescence, Hadid chose a skintight pair of black Tona leggings as her comfy winter base layer. What really shook me, though, was her decision to tuck them into a set of black vintage Prada riding boots—much the way Tumblr girls did in the 2010s.
Perhaps there really is a celebrity legging-and-boot revival brewing. Earlier this week, while on a coffee run with Hailey Bieber in Aspen, Kendall Jenner styled her Ann Demeulemeester riding boots in a nearly identical way with black Commando tights and a waist-snatching black Alaïa blazer. Forever ahead of the street style curve, Dawson's Creek alum Katie Holmes embraced the trend in black leggings topped with brown vintage Chloé ankle boots paired all the way back in November.
Leggings weren't the only nostalgic touch Hadid incorporated into her look. She also gave a nod to the '90s in a stretchy black headband and huge silver hoop earrings. Her vintage Tylie Malibu shoulder bag with a studded floral strap, on the other hand, honored her ongoing cowgirl era.
Frankly, I didn't think it was possible for one woman to embrace so many aesthetics at once. Leave it to Bella Hadid to find a way to make '70s Western, Y2K, and 2010s hipster feel cohesive.
Shop Riding Boots Inspired by Bella Hadid
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Set the Mood for Valentine's Day with 15 Sexy Little Candles
I burn for you.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Celebrities With Boundary-Pushing Personal Style
Distinct, bold, and original, these stars' looks rarely disappoint.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
The Results Are in: These Are the Top Adidas Sneaker Styles to Buy in 2025
These won't stay in stock for long.
By Natalie Gray Herder Published
-
Mikey Madison Dresses for Her Oscar Nomination in a Leading-Lady Pastel Suit
The star looked every bit the winner in pastel Patou suiting.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber Trades Her Designer Diaper Bags for a Custom $45 L.L.Bean Tote
Hollywood moms love this canvas bag.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber Devours the Office Siren Trend in Mismatched Suiting and a Bottega Veneta Clutch
She hopes this outfit finds you well.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Bella Hadid Throws It Back to the '70s in a Shearling Leather Jacket and Spaghetti-Western Flare Jeans
Boho-chic has found a new muse in the model.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift Unexpectedly Sneaks an Under-$200 Accessory Into Her All-Chanel-Everything Chiefs Outfit
It blended right in with her runway look.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kate Moss and Lila Moss Reinvent Mother-Daughter Style-Maxxing in Matching Black Yeti Coats
The model and her mini-me twinned in winter's best coat trends.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner Bundle Up in Matching Fur Coats for an Aspen Lunch Date
The Jenner sisters are doubling down on winter's furry coat trend.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Style Polar-Opposite Après Ski Outfits—and 2025 Shoe Trends—for an Aspen Coffee Run
Either way, they're owning Aspen slope style.
By Halie LeSavage Published