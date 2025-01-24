Bella Hadid Embraces the Leggings Revival in Vintage Prada Riding Boots and Gigi Hadid's Puffer Jacket

Even models are tapping into the long-awaited boot-and-legging renaissance.

Bella Hadid wearing a puffer jacket and leggings
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Bella Hadid just made the legging renaissance look so tempting, I might have to spend the weekend digging mine out of storage. On Jan. 23, the model layered up for a trip to big sister Gigi Hadid's New York City apartment in an ensemble that spoke to several of the season's most controversial trends.

Naturally, given how cold it's been in the Big Apple lately, the fragrance mogul made sure to bundle up in a quilted black cashmere puffer jacket from her sister's knitwear line Guest-in-Residence. She even added a cropped black fitted-waist knit zip-up and a matching black crewneck underneath the coat for added warmth. But I think we can all agree the detail we really need to discuss is the 28-year-old's shocking choice of pants.

A photo of Bella Hadid wearing a quilted black knit puffer with black leggings and matching riding boots in New York City.

Bella Hadid wears a quilted black knit puffer with black leggings and matching riding boots in New York City.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Quilted Puffer Jacket - Black
Guest In Residence Quilted Puffer Jacket

Aimee Zip Up Hoodie - Black
Frankies Bikinis Aimee Zip Up Hoodie

In a move that instantly sent me hurtling back to my adolescence, Hadid chose a skintight pair of black Tona leggings as her comfy winter base layer. What really shook me, though, was her decision to tuck them into a set of black vintage Prada riding boots—much the way Tumblr girls did in the 2010s.

Perhaps there really is a celebrity legging-and-boot revival brewing. Earlier this week, while on a coffee run with Hailey Bieber in Aspen, Kendall Jenner styled her Ann Demeulemeester riding boots in a nearly identical way with black Commando tights and a waist-snatching black Alaïa blazer. Forever ahead of the street style curve, Dawson's Creek alum Katie Holmes embraced the trend in black leggings topped with brown vintage Chloé ankle boots paired all the way back in November.

The Tona Liftfit Leggings - Whisper Black - 27
The Tona Liftfit Leggings

Prada Riding Boots
Prada Vintage Riding Boots

Leggings weren't the only nostalgic touch Hadid incorporated into her look. She also gave a nod to the '90s in a stretchy black headband and huge silver hoop earrings. Her vintage Tylie Malibu shoulder bag with a studded floral strap, on the other hand, honored her ongoing cowgirl era.

'90s Stretchy Headbands Pack
J.Crew '90s Stretchy Headbands Pack

Tylie Malibu Black Soft Leather Shoulder Bag Purse With Flower Jeweled Strap
Tylie Malibu Black Soft Leather Shoulder Bag

Tylie Malibu Pebbled Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag Tan Brown Crystals on Floral Stap
Tylie Malibu Pebbled Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag

Frankly, I didn't think it was possible for one woman to embrace so many aesthetics at once. Leave it to Bella Hadid to find a way to make '70s Western, Y2K, and 2010s hipster feel cohesive.

Shop Riding Boots Inspired by Bella Hadid

Anella Leather Tall Riding Boots
Hereu Anella Leather Tall Riding Boots

Topshop Rosie Leather Knee High Chunky Boots in Black
Topshop Rosie Leather Knee High Chunky Boots in Black

Nancy Knee Boot
Reformation Nancy Knee Boot

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸