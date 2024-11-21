Bella Hadid Revives the 2000s Butterfly Trend With a Throwback Suede Blazer
It feels like 2002 all over again.
You wanna be on top?! This phrase alone is enough to send any millennial back in time to the moment Tyra Banks screamed, "We were all rooting for you!" (Shiver.) Bella Hadid just guest starred on Holland's Next Top Model, alongside her mother Yolanda, and if that weren't enough to stir up a flashback in and of itself, her take on the 2000s butterfly trend will surely do the trick.
Hadid documented her experience on the European reality show, posting behind-the-scenes photos with the crew on Instagram. In several of them, she's wearing an ensemble made entirely of sand-colored suede—the likes of which haven't been seen since the Bush administration.
Her two-piece set was comprised of a low-cut, single-breasted suede blazer and a matching pencil skirt. Further driving home the Y2K aesthetic, Hadid's co-ord tapped into another major motif of the decade: the butterfly trend. Swallowtails were embroidered across her 'fit, thus completing the nostalgic picture.
The model gushed over her time on the TV show, praising her mom for her talent and mentorship. "Thank you @hollandsnexttopmodelnl for having me on as a guest judge. To watch my mama work and be a second mama to a new generation of young creative human beings is such a blessing to me," she wrote in the caption. "I am so proud of you mama!"
Additional images in the round-up showed Hadid embracing additional early-aughts staples, including graphic T-shirts and her best denim skirt. For all intents and purposes, her cowgirl days look over.
Hadid is among the first wave of style stars who have adapted the "all suede everything" mantra, off the runway. The rich-looking trend started with brands like Miu Miu and Bottega Veneta during the Fall 2024 runways and, thanks to influencers and celebs like Hadid, has trickled down into the mainstream. Earlier this week, fellow Victoria's Secret fashion show model Lila Moss styled a suede jacket with cowboy boots in yeehaw fashion. Versions that bring back the butterfly trend of the Lizzie McGuire era, however, are all Bella Hadid's own.
Shop Suede Jackets Inspired By Bella Hadid
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
