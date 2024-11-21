You wanna be on top?! This phrase alone is enough to send any millennial back in time to the moment Tyra Banks screamed, "We were all rooting for you!" (Shiver.) Bella Hadid just guest starred on Holland's Next Top Model, alongside her mother Yolanda, and if that weren't enough to stir up a flashback in and of itself, her take on the 2000s butterfly trend will surely do the trick.

Hadid documented her experience on the European reality show, posting behind-the-scenes photos with the crew on Instagram. In several of them, she's wearing an ensemble made entirely of sand-colored suede—the likes of which haven't been seen since the Bush administration.

Her two-piece set was comprised of a low-cut, single-breasted suede blazer and a matching pencil skirt. Further driving home the Y2K aesthetic, Hadid's co-ord tapped into another major motif of the decade: the butterfly trend. Swallowtails were embroidered across her 'fit, thus completing the nostalgic picture.

Bella Hadid wears a suede blazer and skirt on Holland's Next Top Model. (Image credit: @bellahadid)

The model gushed over her time on the TV show, praising her mom for her talent and mentorship. "Thank you @hollandsnexttopmodelnl for having me on as a guest judge. To watch my mama work and be a second mama to a new generation of young creative human beings is such a blessing to me," she wrote in the caption. "I am so proud of you mama!"

Additional images in the round-up showed Hadid embracing additional early-aughts staples, including graphic T-shirts and her best denim skirt. For all intents and purposes, her cowgirl days look over.

The Y2K-era set featured butterflies embroidered across the front. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid is among the first wave of style stars who have adapted the "all suede everything" mantra, off the runway. The rich-looking trend started with brands like Miu Miu and Bottega Veneta during the Fall 2024 runways and, thanks to influencers and celebs like Hadid, has trickled down into the mainstream. Earlier this week, fellow Victoria's Secret fashion show model Lila Moss styled a suede jacket with cowboy boots in yeehaw fashion. Versions that bring back the butterfly trend of the Lizzie McGuire era, however, are all Bella Hadid's own.

Shop Suede Jackets Inspired By Bella Hadid

All Saints Corinna Shai Embellished Suede Blazer $397.80 at All Saints

Zara Contrast Embroidered Jacket Zw Collection $259 at Zara

Shyanne Women's Suede Long Button Front Coat $399.95 at Boot Barn

