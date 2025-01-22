Bella Hadid Throws It Back to the '70s in a Shearling Leather Jacket and Spaghetti-Western Flare Jeans
Boho-chic has found a new muse in the model.
Bella Hadid has officially declared her Y2K fashion hyper-fixation dead. These days, it seems the model only has eyes for the country-fried stylings of the 1970s. She's already dabbled in many of the decade's defining trends, from Penny Lane coats and suede separates to crop tops and crochet pieces. Her latest look, however, showcases a more casual side of boho-chic.
On Jan. 22, the model left her New York City hotel wearing a shearling-lined brown leather jacket so oversize that it practically swallowed her up. Perhaps she borrowed the hooded vintage gem from her boyfriend of more than a year, Adan Banuelos? It wouldn't be the first time she's taken style cues from the rodeo star.
Hadid layered her nostalgic outerwear with a black graphic tee and a trusty pair of flared jeans—a spaghetti western-worthy silhouette she loves to sport in tandem with her extensive collection of cowboy boots. On this occasion, the fragrance mogul chose to forgo the pointier heeled styles she generally gravitates toward in favor of a sturdy black square-toe boot.
Never one to under-accessorize, the 28-year-old topped everything off with black sunglasses, a slim black headband, and a gold coin charm necklace. Clearly, Boho 2.0—a defining 2025 fashion trend, according to runway experts—has found a new muse in the model. All she needs now is the feathered haircut to go with it.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
