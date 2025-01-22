Bella Hadid has officially declared her Y2K fashion hyper-fixation dead. These days, it seems the model only has eyes for the country-fried stylings of the 1970s. She's already dabbled in many of the decade's defining trends, from Penny Lane coats and suede separates to crop tops and crochet pieces. Her latest look, however, showcases a more casual side of boho-chic.

On Jan. 22, the model left her New York City hotel wearing a shearling-lined brown leather jacket so oversize that it practically swallowed her up. Perhaps she borrowed the hooded vintage gem from her boyfriend of more than a year, Adan Banuelos? It wouldn't be the first time she's taken style cues from the rodeo star.

Bella Hadid wears a brown leather shearling-lined jacket, light wash flare jeans, and a black graphic tee topped with a gold coin charm necklace in New York City. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid layered her nostalgic outerwear with a black graphic tee and a trusty pair of flared jeans—a spaghetti western-worthy silhouette she loves to sport in tandem with her extensive collection of cowboy boots. On this occasion, the fragrance mogul chose to forgo the pointier heeled styles she generally gravitates toward in favor of a sturdy black square-toe boot.

Never one to under-accessorize, the 28-year-old topped everything off with black sunglasses, a slim black headband, and a gold coin charm necklace. Clearly, Boho 2.0—a defining 2025 fashion trend, according to runway experts—has found a new muse in the model. All she needs now is the feathered haircut to go with it.

