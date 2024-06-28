We saw Bella Hadid wear a ruched, sheer brown YSL gown at Cannes Film Festival about a month ago. And this week, her "naked dressing" moment has taken on new meaning beyond its initial virality. It has been formally announced that Bella Hadid will be the new face of Saint Laurent.

The French fashion house shared a photo of the model on Thursday, June 27, shot by Gray Sorrenti⁣, in which Hadid is laying on pale pink bed sheets wearing a belted white tank dress with lace trim from the brand's Fall 2024⁣ collection by Anthony Vaccarello.

It’s been roughly 10 months since Hadid has starred in a fashion campaign. Back in September of last year, she transformed into a bald robot for a futuristic, techno-punk photoshoot around Heaven by Marc Jacobs’s AW23 campaign. Her look for Saint Laurent is decidedly more human. Hadid's styling is a cross between Hollywood glamour and indie sleaze—her sharp cat-eye eyeliner, her fur coat thrown to the side, her messy "just woke up" hair, her short nude nails.

Hadid had previously taken a "step back" from modeling to focus on her health. In an interview with Allure, she explained that the industry had taken a physical and mental toll on her. “After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me," she said. Now, it appears she's ready for her return.

Bella Hadid's viral red carpet moment boosted the brand as a whole.

While Hadid has starred in campaigns for big names like Versace, Fendi, Jacquemus, Calvin Klein, and Balmain, this is her first Saint Laurent campaign. And it's easy to see why they tapped the model. As reported by WWD, business at YSL boomed after Hadid wore the brand's see-through number on the red carpet in May, generating $7.2 million in media impact value (MIV).

Otherwise, Bella's been busy doing her own thing. The star has launched a new fragrance line, embraced her boyfriend's cowboy lifestyle, and worked red carpets in archival Versace. She's also linked up with stylist Molly Dickson for her public appearances—which go heavy on vintage pulls and throwback trends. (See: Her confirmation that capri pants are very much back.) Now, with a Saint Laurent campaign, expect to see Bella back on her model behavior.

Hadid started working with stylist Molly Dickson in May, on looks including this Ferragamo capri pants moment.

