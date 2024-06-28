Bella Hadid Gets Back in the Modeling Game Wearing a Lacy White Tank Dress for Saint Laurent
The French fashion house just shared that she's their new face.
We saw Bella Hadid wear a ruched, sheer brown YSL gown at Cannes Film Festival about a month ago. And this week, her "naked dressing" moment has taken on new meaning beyond its initial virality. It has been formally announced that Bella Hadid will be the new face of Saint Laurent.
The French fashion house shared a photo of the model on Thursday, June 27, shot by Gray Sorrenti, in which Hadid is laying on pale pink bed sheets wearing a belted white tank dress with lace trim from the brand's Fall 2024 collection by Anthony Vaccarello.
A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)
A photo posted by on
It’s been roughly 10 months since Hadid has starred in a fashion campaign. Back in September of last year, she transformed into a bald robot for a futuristic, techno-punk photoshoot around Heaven by Marc Jacobs’s AW23 campaign. Her look for Saint Laurent is decidedly more human. Hadid's styling is a cross between Hollywood glamour and indie sleaze—her sharp cat-eye eyeliner, her fur coat thrown to the side, her messy "just woke up" hair, her short nude nails.
Hadid had previously taken a "step back" from modeling to focus on her health. In an interview with Allure, she explained that the industry had taken a physical and mental toll on her. “After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me," she said. Now, it appears she's ready for her return.
While Hadid has starred in campaigns for big names like Versace, Fendi, Jacquemus, Calvin Klein, and Balmain, this is her first Saint Laurent campaign. And it's easy to see why they tapped the model. As reported by WWD, business at YSL boomed after Hadid wore the brand's see-through number on the red carpet in May, generating $7.2 million in media impact value (MIV).
Otherwise, Bella's been busy doing her own thing. The star has launched a new fragrance line, embraced her boyfriend's cowboy lifestyle, and worked red carpets in archival Versace. She's also linked up with stylist Molly Dickson for her public appearances—which go heavy on vintage pulls and throwback trends. (See: Her confirmation that capri pants are very much back.) Now, with a Saint Laurent campaign, expect to see Bella back on her model behavior.
Now, with a Saint Laurent campaign, expect to see Bella back on her model behavior.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
-
Where Are the Stars of 'America's Sweethearts: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Now?
Most importantly, here's who returned to this season's training camp.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
30 Revealing Celebrity Memoirs That'll Change Your Perspective on the Biggest A-Listers
Britney Spears, Demi Moore, Jessica Simpson, and more drop some serious bombshells in these pages.
By Andrea Park Published
-
Princess Anne Has Likely Been “Loathing Being the Center of Attention” This Week Following a Concussion and Subsequent Hospital Stay
The hardest working member of the royal family is back home now and recuperating, Buckingham Palace confirms.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Styles Viral Tory Burch Flats With an Outfit Full of It Girl Brands
Her viral Tory Burch flats are just the start.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Athletic Shorts Trend Is Sporty and Subversive
They're not just for hitting the gym.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Steps Into a New Hybrid Shoe Trend
The star wore a cross between kitten heels, ballet flats, and Mary Janes.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski Pulls Out Chunky (and Controversial) Platform Flip Flops for Summer
She wore them with pride on a casual stroll.
By India Roby Published
-
Lupita Nyong'o Makes Noise in a Custom Prada Catsuit for Her 'A Quiet Place: Day One' Premiere
The actress hit her latest premiere in a stunning custom catsuit.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Hailey Bieber Elevates the Bubble Skirt Trend for Date Night With Justin Bieber
The Rhode founder proves baby bumps and flouncy skirts are a perfect match.
By India Roby Published
-
Selena Gomez Test-Drives a Versace Dress Gigi Hadid Debuted on the Runway
Introducing the sisterhood of the traveling dress.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Let Jennifer Lawrence Prove the Controversial Jelly Sandal Trend Is Wearable
She paired the controversial shoe with the easiest summer outfit.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated