Bella Hadid Shuts Down a Saint Laurent Store for an It-Bag Refresh
She was giving "I'll take one of everything" energy.
Have you ever had that dream where you get to walk into your favorite store and declare you'll take one of literally everything in stock? And then been low-key devastated when you woke up? Well, feel free to live out your longing for that dream to become a reality vicariously through Bella Hadid, who actually shut down a Saint Laurent store in New York City this weekend for a private shopping spree.
Don't worry—that disorienting feeling you just had was the massive wave of envy that it's totally natural to feel in this moment. Don't let it stop you from living vicariously through Hadid in the pictures from this shopping spree though.
The model was understandably beaming when photographers caught her out and about in her shut-down-a-Saint-Laurent-store uniform, an all-black outfit that included a knee-length skirt and knee-high boots that grazed each other as she walked, black sunglasses, and a $6,100 black Saint Laurent bomber jacket in grained leather.
Star Style also noted that she accessorized the look with a Fendi Vintage Mamma Baguette in Leopard Print Calf Hair, a Bunkhouse Designs Ring, and a Shay Pave Diamond Pinky Ring.
In photos snapped of Hadid while she was actually in the store, the model can be seen in her shopping element, looking at items on the shelves and racks, trying on a Saint Laurent tote, and generally living out a real-life rom-com montage.
Another highlight from the shopping spree came when Hadid tried on a long leather duster-style jacket and was very clearly feeling herself in it.
At one point, you could practically *hear* her telling an associate to wrap up one of everything right through the pictures.
Seriously, if these pictures of Hadid shopping in the wild during her Saint Laurent run were bound in a coffee table book, I wouldn't skip a single page.
But, envy-inducing as it might be, the shopping spree doesn't come as a huge surprise for Hadid, who has a huge history with Saint Laurent. In addition to carrying their bags pretty much all the time, the brand also has the distinction of being the only runway the model walked at Paris Fashion Week last season.
I'm not sure anyone has ever looked more content than Bella Hadid, leaving the Saint Laurent store, loaded up with bags, after this spree.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
