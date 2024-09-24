Bella Hadid Triumphantly Returns to the Paris Fashion Week Runway at Saint Laurent

Welcome back, Bella.

Bella Hadid on the Saint Laurent runway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

After a two-year hiatus, Bella Hadid made her long-awaited return to the runways of Paris Fashion Week.

The model and Orêbella fragrance founder appeared in Saint Laurent's Spring 2025 show, walking a gilded runway in an extra-oversize power suit. Her look featured a boxy, double-breasted blazer and slouchy coordinating trousers, layered over a white button-up and a skinny black tie.

Bella Hadid on the Saint Laurent runway

Bella Hadid suited up for her first runway show in two years, at Saint Laurent.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid's runway styling also included thick black glasses, pointed-toe heels, and hair slicked back into a wet, low bun.

Bella Hadid on the saint laurent runway

A closer look at Hadid's first runway styling in two years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it feels like Bella Hadid has been everywhere in 2024—and wearing everything from Ferragamo capris to head-to-toe Gucci while she's at it—Hadid has actually been absent from the runways. Her last full season on the catwalk was in 2022, when she was cast in Spring 2023 shows including Miu Miu and Thom Browne.

Shortly after, Hadid announced that she was going to "step back" from modeling for an indefinite period. "After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me," she explained in an interview with Allure.

Bella Hadid on a runway

Bella Hadid's last time modeling in Paris Fashion Week was for the Spring 2023 season, including at Miu Miu's show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Saint Laurent was always going to be the runway where Bella Hadid staged her highly-anticipated comeback. In June, Hadid clinched her first-ever Saint Laurent campaign—one of her first modeling jobs since deciding to ease back into the profession. That job came after the model's red carpet styling of a straight-off-the-runway naked dress at Cannes generated $7.2 million in media impact value, perWWD.

Whether Saint Laurent's Spring 2025 show is her first of many shows this season or her only show this season, it's good to see Hadid back in her element. In fact, it feels like she never left.

Topics
Bella Hadid
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸