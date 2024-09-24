After a two-year hiatus, Bella Hadid made her long-awaited return to the runways of Paris Fashion Week.

The model and Orêbella fragrance founder appeared in Saint Laurent's Spring 2025 show, walking a gilded runway in an extra-oversize power suit. Her look featured a boxy, double-breasted blazer and slouchy coordinating trousers, layered over a white button-up and a skinny black tie.

Bella Hadid suited up for her first runway show in two years, at Saint Laurent. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid's runway styling also included thick black glasses, pointed-toe heels, and hair slicked back into a wet, low bun.

A closer look at Hadid's first runway styling in two years. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While it feels like Bella Hadid has been everywhere in 2024—and wearing everything from Ferragamo capris to head-to-toe Gucci while she's at it—Hadid has actually been absent from the runways. Her last full season on the catwalk was in 2022, when she was cast in Spring 2023 shows including Miu Miu and Thom Browne.

Shortly after, Hadid announced that she was going to "step back" from modeling for an indefinite period. "After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me," she explained in an interview with Allure.

Bella Hadid's last time modeling in Paris Fashion Week was for the Spring 2023 season, including at Miu Miu's show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saint Laurent was always going to be the runway where Bella Hadid staged her highly-anticipated comeback. In June, Hadid clinched her first-ever Saint Laurent campaign—one of her first modeling jobs since deciding to ease back into the profession. That job came after the model's red carpet styling of a straight-off-the-runway naked dress at Cannes generated $7.2 million in media impact value, perWWD.

Whether Saint Laurent's Spring 2025 show is her first of many shows this season or her only show this season, it's good to see Hadid back in her element. In fact, it feels like she never left.