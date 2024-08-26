Ben Affleck Reportedly Hasn't Been in Contact with Jennifer Lopez's Children at All
"It’s like he left, but she is especially close to his kids."
Following Jennifer Lopez's decision to file for divorce from Ben Affleck, multiple reports have emerged about the couple's relationship.
Firstly, Lopez has reportedly asked to legally remove Affleck from her last name. Sources have also suggested Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner played "mediator" in his split from Lopez. Meanwhile, other sources have claimed J.Lo thought Affleck was a "changed man," but he was ultimately "impossible" to be married to. Now, a new source has alleged Affleck "has not been in touch" with Lopez's children amid the split.
Speaking to People, a source claimed, "The fact that he has not seen her kids in a long time, it’s like he left, but she is especially close to his kids."
Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife Garner—Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Lopez has three children with her ex-husband Marc Anthony—16-year-old twins Max and Emme.
It's been reported that Lopez is especially close to Affleck's eldest child, Violet. Having attended Violet's graduation party, Lopez invited Affleck's daughter to the Hamptons this summer, where they were spotted dress shopping together.
Noting Affleck's alleged absence from Max and Emme's lives, People's source said, "[Jennifer] went out there and told the world what a great dad he was."
According to the source, Lopez is "still close to Garner and all five kids." However, Argo director Affleck is apparently just in contact with his own three children. Garner's closeness to Lopez has often been noted throughout Affleck's second marriage. Of course, it's unclear whether that will change now that Lopez has actually filed for divorce.
The outlet's source also pointed out that Lopez has remained in contact with ex-husband Anthony's children from a previous relationship. "She keeps in touch with the children and she's a good mom," they explained.
During their relationship, it was reported Lopez had aided in Affleck becoming a "family man again," per People. Sadly, Lopez and Affleck's blended family will likely change quite dramatically now the marriage is over.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
