"It’s like he left, but she is especially close to his kids."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of &quot;The Last Duel&quot; on October 09, 2021.
(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Following Jennifer Lopez's decision to file for divorce from Ben Affleck, multiple reports have emerged about the couple's relationship.

Firstly, Lopez has reportedly asked to legally remove Affleck from her last name. Sources have also suggested Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner played "mediator" in his split from Lopez. Meanwhile, other sources have claimed J.Lo thought Affleck was a "changed man," but he was ultimately "impossible" to be married to. Now, a new source has alleged Affleck "has not been in touch" with Lopez's children amid the split.

Speaking to People, a source claimed, "The fact that he has not seen her kids in a long time, it’s like he left, but she is especially close to his kids."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez embrace at the premiere of 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story' on February 13, 2024.

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife Garner—Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Lopez has three children with her ex-husband Marc Anthony—16-year-old twins Max and Emme.

It's been reported that Lopez is especially close to Affleck's eldest child, Violet. Having attended Violet's graduation party, Lopez invited Affleck's daughter to the Hamptons this summer, where they were spotted dress shopping together.

Noting Affleck's alleged absence from Max and Emme's lives, People's source said, "[Jennifer] went out there and told the world what a great dad he was."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of "The Flash" on June 12, 2023.

(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

According to the source, Lopez is "still close to Garner and all five kids." However, Argo director Affleck is apparently just in contact with his own three children. Garner's closeness to Lopez has often been noted throughout Affleck's second marriage. Of course, it's unclear whether that will change now that Lopez has actually filed for divorce.

The outlet's source also pointed out that Lopez has remained in contact with ex-husband Anthony's children from a previous relationship. "She keeps in touch with the children and she's a good mom," they explained.

During their relationship, it was reported Lopez had aided in Affleck becoming a "family man again," per People. Sadly, Lopez and Affleck's blended family will likely change quite dramatically now the marriage is over.

