Kendall Jenner Serves Tenniscore in Adidas Sneakers and a $55,000 Custom Cartier Watch
The model scored a sartorial deuce with her courtside outfit over the weekend.
Kendall Jenner made third-wheeling look truly chic on a PDA-filled weekend excursion with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in tow. On Mar. 9, the model accompanied the couple—along with several of their friends—to watch a match at Indian Wells Tennis Garden during the BNP Paribas Open.
Whereas Kylie and Timothée opted for flashier outfits, Kendall stuck to her current aesthetic: quiet luxury meets '90s minimalism by way of the late Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, with trendy Adidas sneakers to boot.
In a snapshot shared to her Instagram, the 29-year-old posed in a simple navy crewneck baby tee that showcased her midriff—and an enviable custom Cartier watch. (More on that in a moment.) She also matched her crop top to a navy blue Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap with an embroidered white logo above the bill. Interestingly, she wore a nearly identical one with her cherry red skirt and The Row loafers on a jaunt to a bookstore last week. These sightings definitely have me wondering whether the 818 Tequila mogul might be gearing up to some sort of partnership with the preppy heritage brand. Before Hailey Bieber announced her forthcoming FILA collaboration, after all, the Rhode founder was photographed wearing a vintage FILA dad hat around town in New York City.
Jenner paired her sporty wardrobe essentials with white wide-leg jeans that were cinched with a black belt. She even coordinated her silver belt buckle with a customized Cartier Crash watch with white gold hardware and a salmon pink dial, per Brynn Wallner's women-centric watch magazine Dimepiece. Retail price for the Crash is around $55,000 for the luxury jeweler's most valuable customers, but for the rest of us, a timepiece like this can easily go for $280,000 or more.
The supermodel further accessorized her look with an Adidas sneaker that could soon usurp the Samba as Adidas's most-wanted shoe: a slim, retro style called the Tokyo. On this particular outing, the model appeared to be wearing hers in an off-white colorway with black stripes.
Jenner completed her tennis white outfit with a black shoulder bag, black oval sunglasses, gold huggie hoop earrings, bubble bath pink nails, and, of course, her blunt brunette bob haircut. Game, set, match.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
