Kendall Jenner made third-wheeling look truly chic on a PDA-filled weekend excursion with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in tow. On Mar. 9, the model accompanied the couple—along with several of their friends—to watch a match at Indian Wells Tennis Garden during the BNP Paribas Open.

Whereas Kylie and Timothée opted for flashier outfits, Kendall stuck to her current aesthetic: quiet luxury meets '90s minimalism by way of the late Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, with trendy Adidas sneakers to boot.

In a snapshot shared to her Instagram, the 29-year-old posed in a simple navy crewneck baby tee that showcased her midriff—and an enviable custom Cartier watch. (More on that in a moment.) She also matched her crop top to a navy blue Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap with an embroidered white logo above the bill. Interestingly, she wore a nearly identical one with her cherry red skirt and The Row loafers on a jaunt to a bookstore last week. These sightings definitely have me wondering whether the 818 Tequila mogul might be gearing up to some sort of partnership with the preppy heritage brand. Before Hailey Bieber announced her forthcoming FILA collaboration, after all, the Rhode founder was photographed wearing a vintage FILA dad hat around town in New York City.

Kendall Jenner styles a navy baby tee with belted white jeans and a navy Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Cap in Relay Blue $50 at Revolve

Nuuds Slinky Rib Tee in Navy $58 at Nuuds

Jenner paired her sporty wardrobe essentials with white wide-leg jeans that were cinched with a black belt. She even coordinated her silver belt buckle with a customized Cartier Crash watch with white gold hardware and a salmon pink dial, per Brynn Wallner's women-centric watch magazine Dimepiece. Retail price for the Crash is around $55,000 for the luxury jeweler's most valuable customers, but for the rest of us, a timepiece like this can easily go for $280,000 or more.

The supermodel further accessorized her look with an Adidas sneaker that could soon usurp the Samba as Adidas's most-wanted shoe: a slim, retro style called the Tokyo. On this particular outing, the model appeared to be wearing hers in an off-white colorway with black stripes.

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans $168 at Reformation

Madewell Medium Perfect Leather Belt $48 at Madewell

Quay Vibe Check in Black $85 at Quay

Jenner completed her tennis white outfit with a black shoulder bag, black oval sunglasses, gold huggie hoop earrings, bubble bath pink nails, and, of course, her blunt brunette bob haircut. Game, set, match.

