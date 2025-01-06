The 10 Best Golden Globes 2025 After-Party Looks, From Lace Naked Dresses to Old Hollywood Minis
Nominees and winners both kept the celebrations going all night.
The Golden Globes are known as Hollywood's biggest party. No one can really argue with that superlative, between the stacked red carpet, the free-flowing drinks within the ceremony, and the outrageous gift bags. (This year's included a full face lift!) But in terms of party dressing, stars from Selena Gomez to Mikey Madison and Anna Sawai saved their best looks for last—specifically, for the Golden Globes after-parties.
As the evening of Jan. 5 turned into the early morning, A-listers changed out of their Old Hollywood homages into sequin-spangled minis, disco-inspired dresses, and a few naked sheer fabrics. It's all for the sake of a celebratory mood—even if the celeb in question didn't win the award they hoped for. But in the case of the best Golden Globes after-party looks, second might actually be better. Read on for the post-ceremony outfits that really won the night.
Zoe Saldaña wearing a lace naked dress
How does someone top winning their first Golden Globe in a custom sequin Saint Laurent gown? Celebrating that win in a lace naked dress. That's exactly the agenda Zoe Saldaña had after leaving the Jan. 5 ceremony, changing into a high-neck, cinnamon tone lace sheath that revealed as much as it concealed.
Dakota and Elle Fanning wearing vintage dresses
Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning share a stylist (Samantha McMillen) and a refined sense of style. Both displayed their 24/7 commitment to serving looks they hit the 2025 Golden Globes after-parties, Dakota in a plunging black dress and Elle in a vintage Galliano gown sourced from Shrimpton Couture. Elle's leopard-spotted look picked up the animal print theme from her Balmain ballgown; meanwhile, Dakota's black dress had the same free-flowing skirt echoing the movement of her Dolce & Gabbana red carpet gown.
Anna Sawai wearing a mirrored one-shoulder dress
Congratulations were in order for Anna Sawai on several fronts at the 2025 Golden Globes. After she clinched her first Globes trophy for her performance in FX's Shogun, she changed into one of the most head-turning outfits of the evening. A custom Dior peplum gown and archival Dior jewelry is a tough act to follow, but Sawai and stylist Karla Welch went above and beyond in a mirrorball, one-shoulder mini dress. It's festive, it's fun, and it's fit for victory dancing the night away.
Selena Gomez wearing an LBD and black coat
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were one of the most-anticipated couples at the 2025 Golden Globes, and their joint appearance didn't disappoint. The newly-engaged couple even treated fans to a second look, trading their custom Cinderella and Prince Charming Prada for an LBD and overcoat (Gomez) and a cuddly cable-knit sweater (Blanco). While their first look of the night was all about awards-show elegance, the second saw them returning to their personal style signatures. That's love!
Monica Barbaro wearing a vintage-inspired mini dress
Monica Barbaro, star of A Complete Unknown, doesn't have to overdo it to stand out. After dazzling on the Golden Globes red carpet in a custom, sparkling Dior gown (which Vogue reports took 1,100 hours to craft), she changed into a structured purple mini dress that emanated vintage vibes. Credits still weren't available the morning after, but it's safe to bet stylist Jeanann Williams also looked toward The New Look for this pull. The clean satin and rounded skirt dazzled without a single crystal embellishment.
Paris Jackson wearing Celine
Paris Jackson and stylist Molly Dickson went all-in on edgy black separates for the Golden Globes after-parties. They started with a Hollywood night-out essential—the sheer black dress—and dialed up the vamp factor with semi-sheer tights and kitten heels. Every single piece came from Celine by Hedi Slimane.
Quinta Brunson wearing a sequin mini dress and jacket
Stylist Jessica Paster was only getting started when she sent Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson to the 2025 Golden Globes in a low-cut custom Roberto Cavalli dress. Hours later, Brunson returned in front of the cameras with a mini that was no laughing matter. She combined a form-fitting, strapless dress coated in sequins with a navy jacket worn off her shoulders (plus some strappy stiletto heels). Bruson's style has moved in a more mature, sensual direction since she teamed up with Paster, and this after-party dress is a perfect example of why their partnership works.
Eiza González wearing a paneled naked dress
Just when I thought I'd seen every variety of naked dress under the sun, Three Body Problem star Eiza González debuted another version for Netflix's after-party. Hers spiced up a preppy black polo dress with stripes of black mesh fabric. It's country club gone Hollywood.
Ayo Edebiri wearing a Loewe suit—and a baseball cap
Ayo Edebiri and stylist Danielle Goldberg's homage to Julia Roberts didn't end inside the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony. The star of The Bear kept her slouchy Loewe suit in rotation, but she made some clever adjustments to hit the after-party circuit. First, she removed her glittering golden tie; then, she took off her jacket and added a baseball cap for casual-cool measure. The takeaway: Literal dresses aren't the only way to dress for a night out.
Mikey Madison wearing an LBD and Bottega Veneta clutch
Alas, Mikey Madison didn't take home a Golden Globe award for her performance in Anora. She did, however, land on the best-dressed list twice in one night. After stunning on the red carpet in one of Matthieu Blazy's final designs for Bottega Veneta, a custom gold sequin gown, Madison changed into a cowl-neck LBD. Judging by the intrecciato-weave clutch in her hand, her slinky late-night dress also had Bottega tags. Either way, it was subdued and elegant, just like her streak of Anora red carpet outfits styled by Jamie Mizrahi. No matter how awards season shakes out, something tells me her looks will remain at the front of the pack.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
