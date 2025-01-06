The Golden Globes are known as Hollywood's biggest party. No one can really argue with that superlative, between the stacked red carpet, the free-flowing drinks within the ceremony, and the outrageous gift bags. (This year's included a full face lift!) But in terms of party dressing, stars from Selena Gomez to Mikey Madison and Anna Sawai saved their best looks for last—specifically, for the Golden Globes after-parties.

As the evening of Jan. 5 turned into the early morning, A-listers changed out of their Old Hollywood homages into sequin-spangled minis, disco-inspired dresses, and a few naked sheer fabrics. It's all for the sake of a celebratory mood—even if the celeb in question didn't win the award they hoped for. But in the case of the best Golden Globes after-party looks, second might actually be better. Read on for the post-ceremony outfits that really won the night.

Zoe Saldaña wearing a lace naked dress

Zoe Saldaña wore an elevated lace naked dress to take in the Golden Globes after-parties. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How does someone top winning their first Golden Globe in a custom sequin Saint Laurent gown? Celebrating that win in a lace naked dress. That's exactly the agenda Zoe Saldaña had after leaving the Jan. 5 ceremony, changing into a high-neck, cinnamon tone lace sheath that revealed as much as it concealed.

Dakota and Elle Fanning wearing vintage dresses

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning had a sister act after the 2025 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning share a stylist (Samantha McMillen) and a refined sense of style. Both displayed their 24/7 commitment to serving looks they hit the 2025 Golden Globes after-parties, Dakota in a plunging black dress and Elle in a vintage Galliano gown sourced from Shrimpton Couture. Elle's leopard-spotted look picked up the animal print theme from her Balmain ballgown; meanwhile, Dakota's black dress had the same free-flowing skirt echoing the movement of her Dolce & Gabbana red carpet gown.

Anna Sawai wearing a mirrored one-shoulder dress

Anna Sawai took home her first Golden Globe award as well as a disco-inspired after-party dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Congratulations were in order for Anna Sawai on several fronts at the 2025 Golden Globes. After she clinched her first Globes trophy for her performance in FX's Shogun, she changed into one of the most head-turning outfits of the evening. A custom Dior peplum gown and archival Dior jewelry is a tough act to follow, but Sawai and stylist Karla Welch went above and beyond in a mirrorball, one-shoulder mini dress. It's festive, it's fun, and it's fit for victory dancing the night away.

Selena Gomez wearing an LBD and black coat

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco stayed side-by-side at the Golden Globes after-parties. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were one of the most-anticipated couples at the 2025 Golden Globes, and their joint appearance didn't disappoint. The newly-engaged couple even treated fans to a second look, trading their custom Cinderella and Prince Charming Prada for an LBD and overcoat (Gomez) and a cuddly cable-knit sweater (Blanco). While their first look of the night was all about awards-show elegance, the second saw them returning to their personal style signatures. That's love!

Monica Barbaro wearing a vintage-inspired mini dress

Monica Barbaro attended the after-parties in a deep purple mini dress. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Monica Barbaro, star of A Complete Unknown, doesn't have to overdo it to stand out. After dazzling on the Golden Globes red carpet in a custom, sparkling Dior gown (which Vogue reports took 1,100 hours to craft), she changed into a structured purple mini dress that emanated vintage vibes. Credits still weren't available the morning after, but it's safe to bet stylist Jeanann Williams also looked toward The New Look for this pull. The clean satin and rounded skirt dazzled without a single crystal embellishment.

Paris Jackson wearing Celine

Paris Jackson arrived at the 2025 Golden Globes after-parties in head-to-toe Celine. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Jackson and stylist Molly Dickson went all-in on edgy black separates for the Golden Globes after-parties. They started with a Hollywood night-out essential—the sheer black dress—and dialed up the vamp factor with semi-sheer tights and kitten heels. Every single piece came from Celine by Hedi Slimane.

Quinta Brunson wearing a sequin mini dress and jacket

Quinta Brunson sparkled in a navy mini dress with a slouchy matching jacket. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylist Jessica Paster was only getting started when she sent Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson to the 2025 Golden Globes in a low-cut custom Roberto Cavalli dress. Hours later, Brunson returned in front of the cameras with a mini that was no laughing matter. She combined a form-fitting, strapless dress coated in sequins with a navy jacket worn off her shoulders (plus some strappy stiletto heels). Bruson's style has moved in a more mature, sensual direction since she teamed up with Paster, and this after-party dress is a perfect example of why their partnership works.

Eiza González wearing a paneled naked dress

Three Body Problem star Eiza González wore a creative naked dress to Netflix's after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just when I thought I'd seen every variety of naked dress under the sun, Three Body Problem star Eiza González debuted another version for Netflix's after-party. Hers spiced up a preppy black polo dress with stripes of black mesh fabric. It's country club gone Hollywood.

Ayo Edebiri wearing a Loewe suit—and a baseball cap

Ayo Edebiri channeled Julia Roberts in a gray Loewe suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri and stylist Danielle Goldberg's homage to Julia Roberts didn't end inside the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony. The star of The Bear kept her slouchy Loewe suit in rotation, but she made some clever adjustments to hit the after-party circuit. First, she removed her glittering golden tie; then, she took off her jacket and added a baseball cap for casual-cool measure. The takeaway: Literal dresses aren't the only way to dress for a night out.

Mikey Madison wearing an LBD and Bottega Veneta clutch

Mikey Madison changed out of her golden Bottega gown and into a more subdued dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alas, Mikey Madison didn't take home a Golden Globe award for her performance in Anora. She did, however, land on the best-dressed list twice in one night. After stunning on the red carpet in one of Matthieu Blazy's final designs for Bottega Veneta, a custom gold sequin gown, Madison changed into a cowl-neck LBD. Judging by the intrecciato-weave clutch in her hand, her slinky late-night dress also had Bottega tags. Either way, it was subdued and elegant, just like her streak of Anora red carpet outfits styled by Jamie Mizrahi. No matter how awards season shakes out, something tells me her looks will remain at the front of the pack.