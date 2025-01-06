2024 was Anna Sawai's year. From becoming the first Asian performer to win Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys to cementing her status as a fashion darling in Louis Vuitton and Chanel couture, the Japanese performer was the year's undeniable breakout star. Given Sawai's 2025 Golden Globes red carpet look, the Shōgun actress is staking a claim that the New Year is hers, too.

The actress arrived at the 82nd annual Golden Globes in a bright white custom Dior two-piece featuring a sleeveless peplum-style top and column skirt. She accessorized her red carpet look in a similar minimal style: with one four-stranded silver chain choker necklace and a single, very sparkly diamond ring, both archival Cartier pieces.

At the top of the Golden Globe's best-dressed list, Sawai was styled by the illustrious celebrity stylist Karla Welch, whose client roster also includes Kristen Wiig, Sarah Paulson, Olivia Wilde, and Greta Gerwig. Sawai's 2025 2025 Golden Globes red carpet look is another phenomenal moment to add to her ever-growing style file.

Anna Sawai in Dior at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sawai is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards for her role as Toda Mariko in FX's Shōgun. She's up against fellow actresses Kathy Bates (Matlock), Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon), Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith), Keira Knightley (Black Doves) and Keri Russell (The Diplomat).

A closer look at Anna Sawai's 2024 Golden Globe red carpet look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Japanese actress's peplum look from tonight's awards is reminiscent of the spectacular, fit-and-flare gown Sawai wore on the 2024 ﻿Emmy's red carpet. She chose a plunging and peplum custom Vera Wang gown in a bright fiery red-orange. Her statement dress featured a ruffle situated affixed below her hips, with a larger ruffle cascading from underneath and creating a mermaid-like look. She accessorized her cherry-colored gown with sparkling Cartier jewelry.

Anna Sawai's mermaid look was a showstopper on this year's red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later that evening, Sawai changed into a custom Louis Vuitton gown for the 2024 Emmys after-party. In a strikingly similar shade of red, the star's cherry-colored silk faille gown featured a sleeveless, scoop neck bodice and gathered column skirt.

Anna Sawai clutching her Emmy award in custom Louis Vuitton at the awards ceremony's after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an interview with Marie Claire , Sawai previously expressed the enormous impact her character Toda Mariko had on both herself and, hopefully, the world at large: "I will carry Mariko with me for the rest of my life because really she is that powerful. She has that strength. I just hope that people are able to really reflect on their lives and how they value it and how they want to live it."

Like her formidable character in the FX series, Sawai herself has "that strength," both as an actress and red carpet power player with a penchant for peplum tops and couture.