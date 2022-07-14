Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If one thing is true about 2022, it's that all of the year's best jewelry trends are inspired by years past. The late nineties and early aughts have had the biggest resurgence, especially among the Gen Z crowd on TikTok and rocked by their biggest star, Olivia Rodrigo. After the singer wore custom butterfly-shaped bobby pins to the 2022 Met Gala, the two designers behind the pieces—Jennifer Behr and Betsey Johnson—have teamed up for a collection of pins inspired by her look. The two-piece collection is available for pre-order now, so you too can snag a bit of Rodrigo's summer style.

Consider this collection the in-real-life way to master the biggest TikTok hair trends (opens in new tab) of the summer but in a cool, understated way. The duo of pins takes inspiration from Rodrigo's 2022 Met Gala outfit (opens in new tab) and Betsey Johnson's Spring/Summer 1997 runway show, where teal and pink butterfly headpieces peppered the runways. With Behr's expertise and delicate approach to jewelry and hairpieces, the collection perfectly intertwines Johnson's late '90s aesthetic and the modern sweetness of Behr's collections.

Of course, these reimagined butterflies had to come in Rodrigo's favorite color: a deep violet hue. Rodrigo has also worn a few vintage Betsey Johnson pieces on her Sour world tour, from cropped versions of her Met Gala party dress to silk slips in hot pink layered over fishnet tights and accessorized with chunky combat boots.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

"I've always loved embracing the embellished and over the top, and this capsule does just that," says Betsey Johnson of the collection. "These butterfly styles have such a special place in my heart. Bringing these pieces back to life from my past collections, they perfectly combine my fun, girly and punk view on fashion. I'm so glad to partner with Jennifer Behr to reimagine these iconic styles for the next generation," she says.

The larger of the two pins, aptly named the Gala Bobby Pin, is priced at $175. It features an oversized deep purple butterfly made from printed silk organza and Swarovski crystal accents, similar to the pins Rodrigo wore in her hair back in May. The second Gabby Bobby Pin retails at $75 and features a handpainted lilac butterfly on a much daintier pin. Both items are available for pre-order with an expected ship date of late August.