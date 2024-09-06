Blake Lively Doubles Up on the Baggy Denim Trend for Fall

The actress says autumn basics should be baggy and blue.

Blake Lively walks around NYC with husband Ryan Reynolds
(Image credit: Backgrid one time use)
Julia Gray
By
published
in News

The star of Blake Lively's It Ends With Us press tour was her self-styled, maximalist wardrobe. Over the last few months, Lively was photographed in a parade of floral 'fits, from glittering, rose-covered red carpet gowns to jeans with flower-shaped cut-outs and leather suit sets painted with doodles of daisies. But now, as the weather changes and the interviews slow, Lively is going back to her signature street style with help from the double denim trend.

Blake Lively walks around NYC with husband Ryan Reynolds

Lively may have prioritized feminine silhouettes over the summer, but this fall is all about baggy basics and Canadian tuxedos.

(Image credit: Backgrid one time use)

Chaqueta Vaquera Extragrande Abi
Bardot Chaqueta Vaquera Extragrande Abi

Poppy Cashmere and Cotton Top - Barrie
24s Poppy Cashmere and Cotton Top - Barrie

Carpenter Baggy Customs
aligrace Carpenter Baggy Customs

Wilson Sun
GLCO Wilson Sun

On Sept. 5, the actress was photographed on a walk around New York City with husband Ryan Reynolds, wearing one of her classic off-duty outfit recipes: denim and a trendy sneaker. She wore a pair of loose, low-rise patchwork blue jeans with off-white Nike Air Force 1s and a relaxed dusty blue denim blazer. She also pulled on a white knit sweater dotted with poppies, a floral crossbody phone holder "purse," and rounded John Lennon-inspired Garrett Leight sunglasses. The laidback look still pays subtle homage to It Ends With Us, the flower-patterned top and phone accessory referencing Lively's character Lily Bloom's flower shop, plus the patches on her jeans (Bloom wears a few patchwork items in the film).

Lively may have prioritized slim-fitting garments and more feminine silhouettes while promoting her movie over the summer, but this fall is all about baggy basics and Canadian tuxedos. Stars have been embracing roomy pant legs and doubling up on denim all year, but Lively is turning the trends into staples for the season. Earlier this year, we bet on the great baggy jeans reprise of fall 2024 after seeing oversized denim on the runways at Brandon Maxwell, Chloé, Michael Kors, Dries Van Noten, and many more. And Blake Lively is proving our theory correct.

blake lively wearing floral jeans for it ends with us

Blake Lively wears $19,000 Valentino jeans with floral cut-outs while promoting It Ends With Us.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Baggy Jeans Inspired by Blake Lively

Shon Jean
Nili Lotan Shon Jean

High Rise Relaxed Straight Jean
Polo Ralph Lauren High Rise Relaxed Straight Jean

Low-Slung Baggy Jeans
AGOLDE Low-Slung Baggy Jeans

Good 90s Relaxed Fit Jeans
Good American Good 90s Relaxed Fit Jeans

Topics
Blake Lively
Julia Gray
Julia Gray
Contributor

Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸