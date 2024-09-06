The star of Blake Lively's It Ends With Us press tour was her self-styled, maximalist wardrobe. Over the last few months, Lively was photographed in a parade of floral 'fits, from glittering, rose-covered red carpet gowns to jeans with flower-shaped cut-outs and leather suit sets painted with doodles of daisies. But now, as the weather changes and the interviews slow, Lively is going back to her signature street style with help from the double denim trend.

On Sept. 5, the actress was photographed on a walk around New York City with husband Ryan Reynolds, wearing one of her classic off-duty outfit recipes: denim and a trendy sneaker. She wore a pair of loose, low-rise patchwork blue jeans with off-white Nike Air Force 1s and a relaxed dusty blue denim blazer. She also pulled on a white knit sweater dotted with poppies, a floral crossbody phone holder "purse," and rounded John Lennon-inspired Garrett Leight sunglasses. The laidback look still pays subtle homage to It Ends With Us, the flower-patterned top and phone accessory referencing Lively's character Lily Bloom's flower shop, plus the patches on her jeans (Bloom wears a few patchwork items in the film).

Lively may have prioritized slim-fitting garments and more feminine silhouettes while promoting her movie over the summer, but this fall is all about baggy basics and Canadian tuxedos. Stars have been embracing roomy pant legs and doubling up on denim all year, but Lively is turning the trends into staples for the season. Earlier this year, we bet on the great baggy jeans reprise of fall 2024 after seeing oversized denim on the runways at Brandon Maxwell, Chloé, Michael Kors, Dries Van Noten, and many more. And Blake Lively is proving our theory correct.

Blake Lively wears $19,000 Valentino jeans with floral cut-outs while promoting It Ends With Us. (Image credit: Getty Images)

