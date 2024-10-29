It's been exactly a decade since Blake Lively last attended the CFDA Awards. To return to an event celebrating American fashion's best and brightest designers, the actor chose a look that says she means business for the 2024 installment.

Lively styled herself in a look that tells anyone watching she's been busy as an actor, haircare founder, and non-alcoholic beverage innovator. Her base was a white, scoop-neck dress with a draped waistline and a hip-high slit over one leg. Then, she nonchalantly threw an oversize white blazer over her shoulders. After weeks of seeing her in flower-coated corset ballgowns on the It Ends With Us press tour, this streamlined white outfit felt like a style-180—one that's less "method dressing" and more "modern mogul."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lively paired the bright-white look with naked heels dusted with crystals—and heaps of diamond jewelry. A diamond pendant glittered around her neck, while a tennis bracelet and several diamond rings glittered on her wrists and fingers. Icy stud earrings peeked out from beneath her side-parted waves. And speaking of waves: Her soft, Old Hollywood curls were the best advertisement I've seen yet for her new hair brand, Blake Brown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Credits for her look weren't yet available at press time, but one could safely assume Lively's CEO-chic outfit came from Michael Kors. The designer was her date for the evening—just like he was back in 2014, when Lively wore a look from Kors's Resort collection. (Michael Kors is receiving the Positive Change Award at the ceremony.) Blake Lively has also been a loyal Michael Kors supporter over the years, turning up in the front row of his New York Fashion Week runways and wearing his designs out and about in street style.

Blake Lively attended the 2024 CFDA Awards with designer Michael Kors. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once she ascended the steps, Lively joined Katie Holmes (in Carolina Herrera), Kylie Jenner (in a feathered Galliano gown), and host Cynthia Erivo (in a Wicked-coded Zac Posen gown). Even in a room packed with stars, she dressed like she was in charge.

