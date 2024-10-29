Blake Lively Styles Herself Like a Boss for the 2024 CFDA Awards, in a White Blazer and Diamonds
Her date for the evening? Designer Michael Kors.
It's been exactly a decade since Blake Lively last attended the CFDA Awards. To return to an event celebrating American fashion's best and brightest designers, the actor chose a look that says she means business for the 2024 installment.
Lively styled herself in a look that tells anyone watching she's been busy as an actor, haircare founder, and non-alcoholic beverage innovator. Her base was a white, scoop-neck dress with a draped waistline and a hip-high slit over one leg. Then, she nonchalantly threw an oversize white blazer over her shoulders. After weeks of seeing her in flower-coated corset ballgowns on the It Ends With Us press tour, this streamlined white outfit felt like a style-180—one that's less "method dressing" and more "modern mogul."
Lively paired the bright-white look with naked heels dusted with crystals—and heaps of diamond jewelry. A diamond pendant glittered around her neck, while a tennis bracelet and several diamond rings glittered on her wrists and fingers. Icy stud earrings peeked out from beneath her side-parted waves. And speaking of waves: Her soft, Old Hollywood curls were the best advertisement I've seen yet for her new hair brand, Blake Brown.
Credits for her look weren't yet available at press time, but one could safely assume Lively's CEO-chic outfit came from Michael Kors. The designer was her date for the evening—just like he was back in 2014, when Lively wore a look from Kors's Resort collection. (Michael Kors is receiving the Positive Change Award at the ceremony.) Blake Lively has also been a loyal Michael Kors supporter over the years, turning up in the front row of his New York Fashion Week runways and wearing his designs out and about in street style.
Once she ascended the steps, Lively joined Katie Holmes (in Carolina Herrera), Kylie Jenner (in a feathered Galliano gown), and host Cynthia Erivo (in a Wicked-coded Zac Posen gown). Even in a room packed with stars, she dressed like she was in charge.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Kylie Jenner and This Couture Gown Are Birds of a Feather
The beauty mogul hit the CFDA Awards red carpet in a 'Black Swan'-coded look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Katie Holmes Surprises the CFDA Awards With an Even More Unexpected Gown
This Carolina Herrera look is a gift that keeps on giving.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Cynthia Erivo Looks Like a Wicked Sorceress at the 2024 CFDA Awards
The British actor is on hand to host tonight's awards in custom Zac Posen.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kylie Jenner's Feathered Gown at the 2024 CFDA Awards Is So 'Black Swan'-Coded
The beauty mogul hit the CFDA Awards red carpet in a 'Black Swan'-coded look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Katie Holmes Surprises 2024 CFDA Awards With an Even More Unexpected Carolina Herrera Gown
This Carolina Herrera look is a gift that keeps on giving.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Cynthia Erivo Looks Like a Wicked Sorceress at the 2024 CFDA Awards
The British actor is on hand to host tonight's awards in custom Zac Posen.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Michelle Obama's Armor for a Battleground State Speech With Kamala Harris? A Theory Suit
The look was polished and purposeful—while matching with VP Harris.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kaia Gerber's Under-$500 Bag, Ballet Flats, and Sunglasses Are the Only Accessories She Needs
The model's all-white, off-duty look includes all the pieces she wears most.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Swaps Her Birkin for a Handbag Brand Favored by Literal Royalty
J.Lo just channeled Meghan Markle on the 'Unstoppable' red carpet.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Katie Holmes Can't Stop Wearing This $831 Bevza Tote Bag, and I'm Beginning to See Why
She truly carries it everywhere.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Sophie Turner Supports Taylor Swift—and Adidas It-Sneakers—in My Go-To Errand Outfit
I've never related to the Queen of the North more.
By Halie LeSavage Published