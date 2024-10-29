Kylie Jenner's Feathered Gown at the 2024 CFDA Awards Is So 'Black Swan'-Coded
The beauty mogul graced the event's white carpet in a dress completely covered in jet-black plumage.
Kylie Jenner looked like a beautiful blackbird at the 2024 CFDA Awards on Monday, Oct. 28. The mother of two stepped out with friend Carter Gregory as her date for the event, which honors the best and brightest in American design.
Jenner was more buttoned up than usual in a black high-neck, long-sleeved gown covered in jet-black plumage, courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2023 Couture collection. The feathered design, styled by Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, also featured a pencil skirt that flared outward to accentuate her hips.
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul accessorized the inky black dress with a pair of pointy black stiletto heels and an artful folded updo that sat somewhere between a bun and a high ponytail. Her makeup was minimal apart from a dusting of apricot-colored blush, a matte nude-peach lip, and Audrey Hepburn-esque arch-less brows. In lieu of a matching black nails, however, she opted for a naked manicure in keeping with the one her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, has been wearing for the last month or so. Fellow celebrities including Selena Gomez and Kaia Gerber have co-signed the trend as well.
It was a look that felt decidedly Black Swan-coded, blending balletcore aesthetics with the feathered skirts that are slated to become a top fall 2024 trend. As Marie Claire's Sara Holzman previously noted during fashion month, plumed dresses and skirts flew down the catwalk at Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta, and Brunello Cucinelli. At Tory Burch, on the other hand, models like Irina Shayk took wing in feathered coats.
Of course, when it comes to Kylie Jenner, there's never any need to ask who wore the trend better. It's usually her, and the look she wore to the 2024 CFDA Awards was no different.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
