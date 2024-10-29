Kylie Jenner's Feathered Gown at the 2024 CFDA Awards Is So 'Black Swan'-Coded

Kylie Jenner looked like a beautiful blackbird at the 2024 CFDA Awards on Monday, Oct. 28. The mother of two stepped out with friend Carter Gregory as her date for the event, which honors the best and brightest in American design.

Jenner was more buttoned up than usual in a black high-neck, long-sleeved gown covered in jet-black plumage, courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2023 Couture collection. The feathered design, styled by Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, also featured a pencil skirt that flared outward to accentuate her hips.

Kylie Jenner wears a gown covered in black plumage at the 2024 CFDA Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul accessorized the inky black dress with a pair of pointy black stiletto heels and an artful folded updo that sat somewhere between a bun and a high ponytail. Her makeup was minimal apart from a dusting of apricot-colored blush, a matte nude-peach lip, and Audrey Hepburn-esque arch-less brows. In lieu of a matching black nails, however, she opted for a naked manicure in keeping with the one her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, has been wearing for the last month or so. Fellow celebrities including Selena Gomez and Kaia Gerber have co-signed the trend as well.

Kylie Jenner pairs her black feathered dress with pointy black heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a look that felt decidedly Black Swan-coded, blending balletcore aesthetics with the feathered skirts that are slated to become a top fall 2024 trend. As Marie Claire's Sara Holzman previously noted during fashion month, plumed dresses and skirts flew down the catwalk at Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta, and Brunello Cucinelli. At Tory Burch, on the other hand, models like Irina Shayk took wing in feathered coats.

A model stomps the runway in a feathered skirt from Bottega Veneta's fall 2024 collection during the Milan Fashion Week in February 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, when it comes to Kylie Jenner, there's never any need to ask who wore the trend better. It's usually her, and the look she wore to the 2024 CFDA Awards was no different.

