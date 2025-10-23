Tracee Ellis Ross, Julianne Moore, Laura Dern, and Natasha Lyonne are women who've reached professional heights without confining their careers to a single box. At an intimate event hosted by French jeweler Boucheron in L.A., they found the heirloom-worthy pieces that translate their cutting-edge accomplishments into wearable form.

Boucheron gathered a starry guest list at the Harvey House, a famed Hollywood Hills residence designed by legendary architect John Lautner. CEO Hélène Poulit-Duquesne and Creative Director Claire Choisne brought the major names above together to explore 167 years of jewelry history, told through displays of their finest necklaces, earrings, and timepieces. (Plus, an outdoor performance by Nile Rodgers & Chic.)

From Ross's black coat styled as a dress to Lyonne's sequin-spangled Valentino mini, A-list guests embodied the event's power-dressing theme—and its affinity for embracing all sorts of styles.

"I would describe the Boucheron woman as a woman who has self-confidence and doesn't need to show her power, but knows precisely what would fit to express her personality," Poulit-Duquesne tells Marie Claire. Some fine and luxury jewelry brands can put limits on their clients' style. "At Boucheron, it's the opposite way of doing things," she says. "We're a lot more innovative. You have to be self-confident to come and choose."

Boucheron has been steadily building its relationships with the West Coast embodiments of its brand. The label recently opened a store on Rodeo Drive, part of a larger push into the United States. For Poulit-Duquesne, the move was a long time coming.

"I was obsessed [with] being in L.A. because it's a place where you have different clients, of course, and where creativity is at the center," she says. "There's a lot of innovation. People here are very energetic. There's an entrepreneurial spirit."

Poulit-Duquesne points out a phrase she says you hear often at Boucheron HQ: "We never impose, we always propose." It's the ethos for engaging with their boundary-pushing clients.

"Come to us and you will find a piece in our portfolio that will fit you, express who you are, be part of your style," she says. "It's really about who you are in yourself."

In these jewels, the women joining the label this weekend no doubt felt like their best selves.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Virisa Yong for BFA.com/Boucheron) Judith Light (Image credit: Virisa Yong for BFA.com/Boucheron) Natasha Lyonne (Image credit: Virisa Yong for BFA.com/Boucheron) Tracee Ellis Ross (Image credit: Virisa Yong for BFA.com/Boucheron) Laura Dern (Image credit: Virisa Yong for BFA.com/Boucheron) Stephanie Suganami (Image credit: Virisa Yong for BFA.com/Boucheron) Charlotte Le Bon (Image credit: Virisa Yong for BFA.com/Boucheron) Gia Coppola (Image credit: Virisa Yong for BFA.com/Boucheron) Harley Viera-Newton (Image credit: Virisa Yong for BFA.com/Boucheron) Morgan Stewart