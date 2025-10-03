Tracee Ellis Ross Styles $5,450-Worth of Loewe Hero Pieces for the Paris Fashion Week Front Row
Earlier this morning, the Marie Claire group chat deemed Tracee Ellis Ross the "best-dressed woman alive." It wasn't because she wore an over-the-top ensemble never before seen by the fashion world. It was because of her ability to make some of the most widely-used Loewe hero pieces feel utterly fresh.
On October 3, Ross attended Loewe's Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week. As always, the actor played to her sartorial calling card, reaching for hyper-minimalist designs with dramatized silhouettes. She wore a full look from the brand, donning wide-leg, cropped trousers and a striped tank top, colored with bright, primary hues.
Ross then draped a matching black jacket off her shoulders and added several of Loewe's signature pieces, rounding out the look in style. Under her arm, the Black-ish star held the label's famous Flamenco bag clutch-style, leaning into fashion's current obsession with big, slouchy clutches.
On her feet, Ross wore Loewe's most recognizable footwear style, the Toy Pump. The shoe features a cartoon-ish, round-toed shape with a mod heel. Ross's style, specifically, came in white mesh, with shimmering embellishments throughout. Her outfit's final addition came in the form of large jewel earrings and a crimson lip, which matched the bold tones of her tank.
Mere minutes after, Ross was onto another show and a whole new look. She churned out a second minimalistic ensemble with the same pizazz and innate flare as the first. At Givenchy, the actor changed into a linen pantsuit in plain white, accessorizing with black leather add-ons. Large shoulder pads and a cropped waist gave the look a similarly flamboyant feel.
Like I said: She's the "best-dressed woman alive."
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.