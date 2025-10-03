Earlier this morning, the Marie Claire group chat deemed Tracee Ellis Ross the "best-dressed woman alive." It wasn't because she wore an over-the-top ensemble never before seen by the fashion world. It was because of her ability to make some of the most widely-used Loewe hero pieces feel utterly fresh.

On October 3, Ross attended Loewe's Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week. As always, the actor played to her sartorial calling card, reaching for hyper-minimalist designs with dramatized silhouettes. She wore a full look from the brand, donning wide-leg, cropped trousers and a striped tank top, colored with bright, primary hues.

Ross then draped a matching black jacket off her shoulders and added several of Loewe's signature pieces, rounding out the look in style. Under her arm, the Black-ish star held the label's famous Flamenco bag clutch-style, leaning into fashion's current obsession with big, slouchy clutches.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the Loewe fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On her feet, Ross wore Loewe's most recognizable footwear style, the Toy Pump. The shoe features a cartoon-ish, round-toed shape with a mod heel. Ross's style, specifically, came in white mesh, with shimmering embellishments throughout. Her outfit's final addition came in the form of large jewel earrings and a crimson lip, which matched the bold tones of her tank.

Mere minutes after, Ross was onto another show and a whole new look. She churned out a second minimalistic ensemble with the same pizazz and innate flare as the first. At Givenchy, the actor changed into a linen pantsuit in plain white, accessorizing with black leather add-ons. Large shoulder pads and a cropped waist gave the look a similarly flamboyant feel.

She later changed into an all-white pantsuit for Givenchy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like I said: She's the "best-dressed woman alive."