As much as you tune into the runways for trends, it's always worth keeping an eye on the street style, too. Case in point: at Paris Fashion Week, the best celebrity outfits feature statement fur coats that are unapologetically luxurious. Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian happens to be leading the opulent trend, showcasing an incredibly impressive collection of fur outerwear over the past few days.

The Skims mogul was photographed heading to Balenciaga's presentation in Paris on Sunday, March 3, while keeping herself warm in a floor-hitting leopard-printed coat. Kardashian accessorized her outfit with a long black belt tied at the waist, pointed black shoes (which look much like Balenciaga's skintight Pantaboots), and a large leather tote bag in hand.

Kim Kardashian attends the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later in the evening, the Kardashians star headed out to dinner in a black version of the fur coat, pairing it with the same leather tote bag, pointed heels, and oversized sunglasses.

Call it mob wife or loud luxury—whichever aesthetic this may be, Kardashian isn't afraid to take the "more is more" look everywhere she goes.

Sunday night, Kardashian changed into a floor-sweeping black fur coat for dinner after the Balenciaga show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kardashian isn't the only celebrity indulging in furry coats during Paris Fashion Week. If there's any confirmation that this outerwear trend is a true go-to for stars, see none other than supermodel Ashley Graham.

Graham attended the Stella McCartney show on Monday, March 4th, swapping out her favorite leather trench coat for the brand's white and tan zebra-printed faux fur coat, which she wore as the highlight of the ensemble. She paired her outfit with embossed snakelike boots and red-tinted aviator frames.

Ashley Graham attended the Stella McCartney show during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While fuzzy and faux fur coats aren't cutting-edge by any means, their rise in popularity signals a shift away from minimalism-adjacent trends, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham, and even Jennifer Lopez at the forefront of this fuzzy outerwear movement.

Consider taking inspiration from the celebrities treating Paris Fashion Week like their playground for furry coats, and wrap yourself in furry outerwear to end winter 2024 with a bang.

Stand Studio Tinley Belted Faux Fur Coat $398 at The Outnet

Faux Fur Coat Zw Collection $189 at Zara