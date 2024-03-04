Opulent Fur Coats Dominate Celebrity Style at Paris Fashion Week

Call it the mob wife aesthetic or loud luxury—fur outerwear is everywhere.

Kim Kardashian Paris Fashion Week 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
India Roby
By India Roby
published

As much as you tune into the runways for trends, it's always worth keeping an eye on the street style, too. Case in point: at Paris Fashion Week, the best celebrity outfits feature statement fur coats that are unapologetically luxurious. Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian happens to be leading the opulent trend, showcasing an incredibly impressive collection of fur outerwear over the past few days.

The Skims mogul was photographed heading to Balenciaga's presentation in Paris on Sunday, March 3, while keeping herself warm in a floor-hitting leopard-printed coat. Kardashian accessorized her outfit with a long black belt tied at the waist, pointed black shoes (which look much like Balenciaga's skintight Pantaboots), and a large leather tote bag in hand.

Kim Kardashian PFW 2024

Kim Kardashian attends the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Later in the evening, the Kardashians star headed out to dinner in a black version of the fur coat, pairing it with the same leather tote bag, pointed heels, and oversized sunglasses.

Call it mob wife or loud luxury—whichever aesthetic this may be, Kardashian isn't afraid to take the "more is more" look everywhere she goes.

Kim Kardashian PFW 2024

Sunday night, Kardashian changed into a floor-sweeping black fur coat for dinner after the Balenciaga show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kardashian isn't the only celebrity indulging in furry coats during Paris Fashion Week. If there's any confirmation that this outerwear trend is a true go-to for stars, see none other than supermodel Ashley Graham.

Graham attended the Stella McCartney show on Monday, March 4th, swapping out her favorite leather trench coat for the brand's white and tan zebra-printed faux fur coat, which she wore as the highlight of the ensemble. She paired her outfit with embossed snakelike boots and red-tinted aviator frames. 

Ashley Graham at the Stella McCartney show Paris Fashion Week March 2024

Ashley Graham attended the Stella McCartney show during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While fuzzy and faux fur coats aren't cutting-edge by any means, their rise in popularity signals a shift away from minimalism-adjacent trends, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham, and even Jennifer Lopez at the forefront of this fuzzy outerwear movement.

Consider taking inspiration from the celebrities treating Paris Fashion Week like their playground for furry coats, and wrap yourself in furry outerwear to end winter 2024 with a bang.

Shop Faux Fur Coats

Tinley belted faux fur coat on a plain backdrop
Stand Studio Tinley Belted Faux Fur Coat

Faux Fur Coat Zw Collection
Faux Fur Coat Zw Collection

Pretty Perfect Faux Fur Peacoat
Pretty Perfect Faux Fur Peacoat

Riley Oversized Faux Fur Coat
Milly Riley Oversized Faux Fur Coat

Topics
Kim Kardashian
India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸