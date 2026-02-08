Selena Gomez Does Leather on Leather With a $3,650 Prada Bag and a Khaite Belted Jacket
Her head-to-toe all-black outfit drew a little inspiration from 'The Matrix.'
Having already solidified one rich-girl coat trend in 2026, Selena Gomez decided to go all in on leather with a belted Khaite jacket to attend a birthday party on February 7. She paired the leather jacket with a $3,650 bag, which could easily double as a work bag or briefcase.
Channeling The Matrix just a little, Gomez opted to wear a $5,600 Khaite Leather Belted Jacket featuring a raised collar. She paired the jacket with pressed black pants with a slight front slit, worn with black pointed-toe pumps. A pair of wire-rimmed sunglasses accessorized the actress's all-black outfit, along with a $3,650 Prada Bonnie Large Leather Bag.
Gomez's executive-style shoulder bag is available in four sizes, and the producer appeared to be carrying the large version while leaving Brooks Nader's birthday dinner.
Despite receiving a nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording, Gomez skipped the Grammys in 2026. Instead, weeks earlier, the pop star styled a $40 Zara skirt for a fun date night with husband Benny Blanco, proving she doesn't need a red carpet to get all dressed up.
It's undeniable that Gomez's all-black, all-leather party look is outfit inspiration for anyone wanting an alternative winter option.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Selena Gomez
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.