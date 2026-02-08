Selena Gomez Does Leather on Leather With a $3,650 Prada Bag and a Khaite Belted Jacket

Her head-to-toe all-black outfit drew a little inspiration from 'The Matrix.'

Selena Gomez leaving Brooks Nader&#039;s birthday dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, California on February 7 wearing a Khaite leather jacket and carrying a Prada leather bag
Having already solidified one rich-girl coat trend in 2026, Selena Gomez decided to go all in on leather with a belted Khaite jacket to attend a birthday party on February 7. She paired the leather jacket with a $3,650 bag, which could easily double as a work bag or briefcase.

Channeling The Matrix just a little, Gomez opted to wear a $5,600 Khaite Leather Belted Jacket featuring a raised collar. She paired the jacket with pressed black pants with a slight front slit, worn with black pointed-toe pumps. A pair of wire-rimmed sunglasses accessorized the actress's all-black outfit, along with a $3,650 Prada Bonnie Large Leather Bag.

Gomez's executive-style shoulder bag is available in four sizes, and the producer appeared to be carrying the large version while leaving Brooks Nader's birthday dinner.

Despite receiving a nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording, Gomez skipped the Grammys in 2026. Instead, weeks earlier, the pop star styled a $40 Zara skirt for a fun date night with husband Benny Blanco, proving she doesn't need a red carpet to get all dressed up.

It's undeniable that Gomez's all-black, all-leather party look is outfit inspiration for anyone wanting an alternative winter option.

