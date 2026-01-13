Bella Hadid Welcomes Another Under-$500 Coach Bag Into Her Collection

In 2024, Bella Hadid carried Coach's Brooklyn to It-Bag status, one street style look at a time. This year, the model is revisiting another one of the brand's hit styles: the Coach Tabby.

Hadid marked her first Coach-clad outing since Sept. 2025 at a dinner with friends in L.A. on January 12. She dressed as casually as possible in a nude Valentino long-sleeve, indigo dark-wash jeans, and pointy Jimmy Choo pumps, which exuded an elevated equestrian charm. She let her bra straps peek out from beneath her boat-neck top—a styling move we saw on the Spring 2026 runways of brands like Magda Butrym, Vivienne Westwood, and Givenchy.

Hadid's leather jacket remained off, as to not steal the show from her Coach Tabby 26 bag. The brand offers the single-strap shoulder style—with its famous center "C" closure—in Black, Pecan, Zebra, and Maple; Hadid chose the latter burgundy shade. She swapped the short strap for an elongated, slightly thicker crossbody.

Bella Hadid took her new Coach Tabby bag for a spin in L.A. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Clearly, the Tabby found a fan in Hadid: Last September, the 26 made its debut on her arm during Paris Fashion Week. The cool-toned distressed finish gave the $495 bag a nostalgic, straight-out-of-the '70s look. The exact style sold out within days, but it's still shoppable in non-loved leather.

See Hadid carrying the Coach Tabby 26 in late Sept. 2025. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid has long been a bona fide Coach girl. For a while, she preferred the viral Brooklyn tote, having welcomed two versatile shades to her bag collection. But she hasn't publicly worn the $495 style since Aug. 2024, though. Last year, she preferred more compact picks, including the Saint Laurent Icarino, the Jacquemus Turismo, and the Coach Tabby. Coach's Mini Bag catalog is still stocked, should Hadid be in the market for even smaller styles in 2026.

