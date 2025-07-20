WNBA Players Bring Their Style A-Game to All-Star Weekend 2025

The best WNBA players traveled to Indianapolis in Indiana this week for the annual All-Star Weekend 2025. As well as hitting the orange carpet to showcase their style, Nike partnered three players with celebrated WNBA stylists—Brittany Hampton, Golden, and Courtney Mays—to create outfits specifically for the All-Star game tunnel.

Both heels and sneakers dominated All-Star Weekend, with a plethora of celeb-beloved styles accessorizing stand-out looks. Nike's Air Max Muse and Air Superfly took centerstage in the sneaker department, while pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals also proved popular with the top women in sport. Here, we round up some of the best style moments from 2025's WNBA All-Star Weekend.

Angel Reese (Chicago Sky)

Angel Reese wearing a leopard-print trench coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Angel Reese arrived at 2025's WNBA All-Star Weekend wearing an exquisite leopard-print coat, which she accessorized with black strappy sandals and a black leather clutch.

Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics)

Sonia Citron poses in the All-Star game tunnel. (Image credit: Nike x Em Johnson)

Washington Mystics star Sonia Citron poses in the All-Star game tunnel in head to toe Nike, including a pair of the brand's Air Max Muse sneakers.

Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)

Atlanta Dream player Allisha Gray poses in the All-Star game tunnel. (Image credit: Nike x Em Johnson)

Allisha Gray wears a pair of Nike Air Max Muse sneakers with pleated white trousers, accentuated by red and blue side detailing and strings of pearls.

Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

Sabrina Ionescu wearing a pair of Nike Air Superfly sneakers. (Image credit: Nike x Em Johnson)

New York Liberty player Sabrina Ionescu wears a tan Nike jacket, matching pleated skirt, and a pair of cream Nike Air Superfly sneakers.

Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm)

Nneka Ogwumike wearing a pink and green mermaid dress from ÖFUURË. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seattle Storm player Nneka Ogwumike wore a pink and green WUNMI Mermaid Maxi Infinity Dress from ÖFUURË, which she accessorized with gold pointed-toe pumps and a beaded clutch bag.

Skylar Diggins (Seattle Storm)

Skylar Diggins wearing a black dress with pointed-toe slingbacks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seattle Storm player Skylar Diggins wore a long-sleeve black mini dress featuring a long sheer train and tassels. The WNBA player accessorized the outfit with black pointed-toe slingback heels and black sunglasses featuring red lenses.

Kayla Thornton (Golden State Valkyries)

Kayla Thornton carrying a Louis Vuitton vanity bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kayla Thornton of the Golden State Valkyries wore a black cut-out jumpsuit to kick off WNBA All-Star Weekend. She completed her look with strappy sandals and a small Louis Vuitton vanity satchel.

Lexie Hull (Indiana Fever)

Lexie Hull wearing a Saudade matching set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull stepped on to the orange carpet wearing a black Saudade "Soho" bralette and matching skirt. She carried a silver clutch bag, and wore a pair of metallic heeled peep-toe slides.

Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics)

Sonia Citron wearing a matching suit jacket and mini skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sonia Citron arrived on the orange carpet wearing a pinstriped suit jacket and matching mini skirt, with chunky black ankle boots, black sunglasses, and a small black bag.

Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

Sabrina Ionescu wearing a suit jacket mini dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Ionescu wore a fitted black suit jacket as a mini dress, which she cinched at the waist with an oversize belt. Sheer tights featuring the Nike logo, and black pointed-toe pumps completed the outfit.

Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix Mercury)

Alyssa Thomas wearing a taupe suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas accessorized her taupe suit, which she wore without a shirt, with a pair of sneakers, and black sunglasses featuring red lenses.

Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever)

Kelsey Mitchell pairs a white shirt with a black mini skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell paired a black mini skirt with a white button-down shirt. A gold chain belt and black loafers completed her outfit.

Brionna Jones (Atlanta Dream)

Brionna Jones on the orange carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Atlanta Dream player Brionna Jones wore a black knee-length skirt with a sheer V-neck top. She carried a red box clutch, and for footwear, wore a pair of black knee-high PVC pointed-toe boots.