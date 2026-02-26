If you're a minimalist like me, you probably wear jeans on a weekly basis. However, that also means you've been wearing the same denim trends all winter long. With a new season on the horizon, I want to make sure my wardrobe is in tip-top shape. So, I'm using the winter-to-spring transition to update some of the hardest-working pieces in my closet—starting with my jeans.

For Spring 2026, the top trending denim styles are feeling very nostalgic. It girls are opting for '90s silhouettes, like straight-leg fits, cigarette jeans, and subtle flares. Low rises and slim fits—like what you probably wore in high school—are back. And though I'm partial to a polished dark rinse, I'm making peace with the fact that lighter washers are taking over.

It seems retailers are eager for the arrival of a new season, too, because so many of our favorites—J.Crew, Gap, and Old Navy—are running major sales on their fresh denim, with some styles as low as $22. Ahead, I rounded up the very best on-sale jeans for your (and mine!) shopping pleasure.