PSA: Spring’s Best Denim Trends Are on Sale at J.Crew, Gap, and Old Navy
It's time to swap your baggy jeans for these slimmer styles.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
If you're a minimalist like me, you probably wear jeans on a weekly basis. However, that also means you've been wearing the same denim trends all winter long. With a new season on the horizon, I want to make sure my wardrobe is in tip-top shape. So, I'm using the winter-to-spring transition to update some of the hardest-working pieces in my closet—starting with my jeans.
For Spring 2026, the top trending denim styles are feeling very nostalgic. It girls are opting for '90s silhouettes, like straight-leg fits, cigarette jeans, and subtle flares. Low rises and slim fits—like what you probably wore in high school—are back. And though I'm partial to a polished dark rinse, I'm making peace with the fact that lighter washers are taking over.
It seems retailers are eager for the arrival of a new season, too, because so many of our favorites—J.Crew, Gap, and Old Navy—are running major sales on their fresh denim, with some styles as low as $22. Ahead, I rounded up the very best on-sale jeans for your (and mine!) shopping pleasure.
Of all the early aughts denim trends making a comeback this spring, bootcut jeans might be my favorite.
Yes, baggy jeans can be polished—this pair, which is cut to a trouser fit, is proof.
If I were to wear skinny jeans this spring, I'd probably pick this pair.
Puddle jeans like these are a celebrity-favorite denim trend.
Hailey Bieber wore cigarette jeans similar to these, so consider me sold.
I'd style these jeans with an embroidered blouse for a spring-forward all-white outfit.
Dark wash jeans are the perfect match for spring work outfits.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.