Anya Taylor-Joy’s Updo Has a Chic Hidden Hair Bow Detail at Dior
Running to snag this accessory ASAP.
Anya Taylor-Joy has made an appearance at this week's luxury fashion shows, and everything feels right again. On October 1, the actress was seen at the Dior S/S '26 show during Paris Fashion Week, and, of course, she looked spectacular. Clad in a matching herringbone outfit, the brand ambassador was whisked away to the front row, waving to fans and photographers as she went. Still, I couldn’t help but notice a tiny detail in her hair that seemed like the perfect finishing touch to her regal look.
For her look, the actress chose a classic: a half-up, half-down hairstyle. She adjusted the positioning of her updo slightly, dividing her hair into thirds instead of halves, as is typical for this style. This allowed her ponytail to sit higher on the crown of her head, creating the perfect peek-a-boo moment for the thin black bow she added to the look. It was a flawless addition to her overall glam. Her nails were short, square, and painted in a glossy black, which not only complemented her stunning coat but also tied in nicely with her simple smokey eye. A nude lip and neat brows were the proverbial bow on top of the entire look.
Hair accessories are among my favorite tools to elevate everyday styles. Tracee Ellis Ross used hair nets to create a fisherman-inspired look back in July, turning a simple slick-back bun into a piece of art. Even Hailey Bieber had her own subtle detail moment just last month. To celebrate the launch of her brand, Rhode, at Sephora, the entrepreneur wore a half-up, half-down hairstyle, finished with a small tortoiseshell hair clip.
In short, there are many ways to get creative with hair accessories. If your collection needs a refresh, keep reading for some options that can give you a look similar to Taylor-Joy’s and Hollywood’s A-list stars.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.