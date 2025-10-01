Anya Taylor-Joy has made an appearance at this week's luxury fashion shows, and everything feels right again. On October 1, the actress was seen at the Dior S/S '26 show during Paris Fashion Week, and, of course, she looked spectacular. Clad in a matching herringbone outfit, the brand ambassador was whisked away to the front row, waving to fans and photographers as she went. Still, I couldn’t help but notice a tiny detail in her hair that seemed like the perfect finishing touch to her regal look.

For her look, the actress chose a classic: a half-up, half-down hairstyle. She adjusted the positioning of her updo slightly, dividing her hair into thirds instead of halves, as is typical for this style. This allowed her ponytail to sit higher on the crown of her head, creating the perfect peek-a-boo moment for the thin black bow she added to the look. It was a flawless addition to her overall glam. Her nails were short, square, and painted in a glossy black, which not only complemented her stunning coat but also tied in nicely with her simple smokey eye. A nude lip and neat brows were the proverbial bow on top of the entire look.

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2025 in Paris, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hair accessories are among my favorite tools to elevate everyday styles. Tracee Ellis Ross used hair nets to create a fisherman-inspired look back in July, turning a simple slick-back bun into a piece of art. Even Hailey Bieber had her own subtle detail moment just last month. To celebrate the launch of her brand, Rhode, at Sephora, the entrepreneur wore a half-up, half-down hairstyle, finished with a small tortoiseshell hair clip.

In short, there are many ways to get creative with hair accessories. If your collection needs a refresh, keep reading for some options that can give you a look similar to Taylor-Joy’s and Hollywood’s A-list stars.

Jennifer Behr Gretta Silk Bow Barrette $148 at Nordstrom Jennifer Behr is one of my favorite accessory brands, and the bows are of incredible quality. I wore one for my bachelorette party that I plan to save for my future child. They're that good. J.Crew Velvet Bow Hair Clip $29.50 at J.Crew US With the holidays approaching, velvet bows will soon be all over your FYP and add a festive touch to any hairstyle. Sheglam Sleek Chic Insta-Heat Straight Styler $31 at SHEGLAM As for the hairstyle itself, Taylor-Joy's strands were pin straight, so use a ceramic plate straightener for easier at-home styling. Davines Oi Liquid Luster Hair Treatment for Softness and Shine $57 at Davines For the actress's enviable shiny hair, use a shine treatment like this one. K18 Mini Molecular Repair Hair Oil $27 at Sephora A hair oil will finish the look with a bit of added shine and nourishment.