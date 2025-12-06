Kylie Jenner Styles Her Vintage Gucci by Tom Ford Red Leather Jacket With Low-Rise Jeans
The '90s never left.
Throughout 2025, Kylie Jenner has been making her love of vintage fashion extremely clear. From vintage Chanel bikinis to matching Dolce & Gabbana sets, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has shown a penchant for wearing archival pieces. As the year draws to an end, Jenner continues her vintage streak in a Gucci by Tom Ford red leather jacket from the fashion house's Fall/Winter 1997 collection.
On Friday, December 5, Jenner was photographed arriving at a private party hosted by Chrome Hearts in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the reality star wore a vintage red leather jacket featuring a half zipper, taken from Gucci's Fall/Winter 1997 runway collection, and likely sourced from a resale site.
Jenner paired the striking, open-torso jacket with a pair of indigo denim low-rise jeans and black heeled sandals. The makeup mogul became quite attached to her black leather thong flip-flops during the summer of 2025, and she appears to be taking the celeb-beloved footwear into winter.
Jenner shared photos of her '90s look on Instagram, posing in front of a lit Christmas tree in her red leather jacket. Having shown her love of vintage clothing throughout 2025, it seems likely Jenner will continue to embrace previous style eras in 2026. And fans of the Kylie Skin founder's leather jacket and jeans combo might want to recreate the eye-catching throwback outfit.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Kylie Jenner's Style
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.