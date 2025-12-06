Throughout 2025, Kylie Jenner has been making her love of vintage fashion extremely clear. From vintage Chanel bikinis to matching Dolce & Gabbana sets, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has shown a penchant for wearing archival pieces. As the year draws to an end, Jenner continues her vintage streak in a Gucci by Tom Ford red leather jacket from the fashion house's Fall/Winter 1997 collection.

On Friday, December 5, Jenner was photographed arriving at a private party hosted by Chrome Hearts in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the reality star wore a vintage red leather jacket featuring a half zipper, taken from Gucci's Fall/Winter 1997 runway collection, and likely sourced from a resale site.

Jenner paired the striking, open-torso jacket with a pair of indigo denim low-rise jeans and black heeled sandals. The makeup mogul became quite attached to her black leather thong flip-flops during the summer of 2025, and she appears to be taking the celeb-beloved footwear into winter.

Kylie Jenner wearing a vintage red leather biker jacket from Gucci by Tom Ford's Fall/Winter 1997 collection. (Image credit: TheRealSPW / BACKGRID)

Jenner shared photos of her '90s look on Instagram, posing in front of a lit Christmas tree in her red leather jacket. Having shown her love of vintage clothing throughout 2025, it seems likely Jenner will continue to embrace previous style eras in 2026. And fans of the Kylie Skin founder's leather jacket and jeans combo might want to recreate the eye-catching throwback outfit.

