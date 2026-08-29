Forget Flat Ballet Shoes This Fall—Celebrities Are Giving the Trend a Lift for Fall

The season's prettiest footwear trend isn't quite so flat anymore.

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collage of celebrities wearing the heeled ballet flats trend for 2026
(Image credit: Backgrid, Getty Images)

After five years of finishing French girl-inspired 'fits, my beloved ballet flats are officially out of order. To celebrate a life well lived, I planned on re-purchasing the same understated pair. That is, until a new VIP-approved ballet flats trend caught my eye. Plot twist: This new It shoe isn't flat anymore.

Slipper-style ballerinas will never truly leave celebrity shoe racks—or mine, for that matter. They're just sharing the stage with heeled ballet flats, the latest shoe trend to stand a few inches taller. It's been 85 years since Salvatore Capezio, the shoemaker of the Metropolitan Opera House, created the original silhouette for American designer Claire McCardell. Now, Rose Repetto's label—an Italian artist who hand-made a pair for her choreographer son in 1947—is famous for its ballet pumps, too.

Everyone from Olivia Rodrigo and Lily-Rose Depp to Hailey Bieber and Vittoria Ceretti has pirouetted around L.A. or New York City in Repetto's Camille Ballet Flats, known for their bow-tied toe boxes and block heels. After wearing black Camille ballerinas on repeat, Kaia Gerber designed her own suede style with Repetto in March 2026. That's not to say other brands aren't supporting the new trend, too. Sandy Liang's Ballet Pumps, for instance, have been Ariana Grande's go-to footwear style this summer.

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My favorite flats picked the perfect time to fall apart: I'm on a mission to have another Ballet Flats Fall, but not with the slippers I'm used to styling. Ahead, join me in shopping for heeled ballet flats from the closets of Bieber, Gerber, Zoë Kravitz, and more.

Hailey Bieber's Heeled Ballet Flats

Hailey Bieber styled the heeled ballet flats trend in 2025

Hailey Bieber's heeled ballet flats are black, just like her heeled flip-flops.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Repetto's ballet pumps joined Hailey Bieber's collection over a year ago. For their first street style sighting, the Rhode founder styled them as if she were an off-duty dancer: with a crop top, an oversized bomber jacket, slim trousers, and a rehearsal-ready bag.

Zoë Kravitz's Heeled Ballet Flats

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz styled a white T-shirt and flared jeans with the heeled ballet flats trend

Zoë Kravitz dressed down her heeled ballet flats with a T-shirt and jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last weekend, after joining Harry Styles on his tour stops in London and Mexico, Zoë Kravitz returned to NYC with new shoes. The Blink Twice director scored the sold-out Roberto Flats from Maryam Nassir Zadeh, which featured 1.5-inch-tall block heels and a made-for-fall suede finish.

Ariana Grande's Heeled Ballet Flats

Ariana Grande styled the heeled ballet flats trend on August 10, 2026

Ariana Grande prefers her heeled ballet flats in unmissable shades of white.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

When she's not wearing gravity-defying Christian Louboutin boots on the Eternal Sunshine Tour, Ariana Grande is slipping socks into Sandy Liang's Ballet Pumps. As a dancer, she's no stranger to styling ballet slippers with hosiery. However, tapered heels gave her jeans-and-crewneck combination a high-fashion twist.

Kaia Gerber's Heeled Ballet Flats

Kaia Gerber styled the Heeled Ballet Flats trend with navy blue pants in April 2026

Kaia Gerber can't stop, won't stop styling Repetto heels with her laid-back looks.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

As Marie Claire's resident celebrity style spotter, trust me when I say Kaia Gerber eats, sleeps, and struts in Repetto's heeled ballet flats. Before creating the sold-out Kaia style with the Paris label, she click-clacked around L.A. in the Camille heels.

Before long, Gerber assembled her own ballet flats outfit formula, which usually consists of a fitted cardigan, navy blue or black trousers, a Chanel or Gucci bag, and Repettos, obviously.

Apple Martin's Heeled Ballet Flats

Apple Martin styled a little white dress with the Heeled Ballet Flats trend

Apple Martin is one of the only A-listers not wearing black ballerinas right now.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Not only are black ballerinas the most versatile shade on an A-lister's shoe rack, but they're also the most well-loved. Every once in a while, though, someone like Grande or Apple Martin adds another neutral to the mix.

This summer, Martin accessorized her little white dress and chocolate-colored tote with chestnut brown ballet pumps, which seem to be a vintage Repetto pair. Their unconventional, not-quite-copper hue is begging to be worn all autumn long.

Lily-Rose Depp's Heeled Ballet Flats

Lily-Rose Depp wore the Heeled Ballet Flats trend with a peach babydoll dress

Lily-Rose Depp was wearing heeled ballet flats from Repetto long before Gerber.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Lily-Rose Depp might just be the trend's most loyal supporter: Thanks to Repetto, of course, she sported the silhouette as early as 2023. Every element of her off-duty outfit—down to the block heels and babydoll dress—would fit in with today's street style signatures. I think it's about time Depp pulled them out of storage, right?

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.