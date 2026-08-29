Forget Flat Ballet Shoes This Fall—Celebrities Are Giving the Trend a Lift for Fall

After five years of finishing French girl-inspired 'fits, my beloved ballet flats are officially out of order. To celebrate a life well lived, I planned on re-purchasing the same understated pair. That is, until a new VIP-approved ballet flats trend caught my eye. Plot twist: This new It shoe isn't flat anymore.
Slipper-style ballerinas will never truly leave celebrity shoe racks—or mine, for that matter. They're just sharing the stage with heeled ballet flats, the latest shoe trend to stand a few inches taller. It's been 85 years since Salvatore Capezio, the shoemaker of the Metropolitan Opera House, created the original silhouette for American designer Claire McCardell. Now, Rose Repetto's label—an Italian artist who hand-made a pair for her choreographer son in 1947—is famous for its ballet pumps, too.
Everyone from Olivia Rodrigo and Lily-Rose Depp to Hailey Bieber and Vittoria Ceretti has pirouetted around L.A. or New York City in Repetto's Camille Ballet Flats, known for their bow-tied toe boxes and block heels. After wearing black Camille ballerinas on repeat, Kaia Gerber designed her own suede style with Repetto in March 2026. That's not to say other brands aren't supporting the new trend, too. Sandy Liang's Ballet Pumps, for instance, have been Ariana Grande's go-to footwear style this summer.
My favorite flats picked the perfect time to fall apart: I'm on a mission to have another Ballet Flats Fall, but not with the slippers I'm used to styling. Ahead, join me in shopping for heeled ballet flats from the closets of Bieber, Gerber, Zoë Kravitz, and more.
Hailey Bieber's Heeled Ballet Flats
Repetto's ballet pumps joined Hailey Bieber's collection over a year ago. For their first street style sighting, the Rhode founder styled them as if she were an off-duty dancer: with a crop top, an oversized bomber jacket, slim trousers, and a rehearsal-ready bag.
Guizio
Niko Ballerina
Tory Burch
Cap-Toe Pump
Free People
Lise Ballet Heels
Zoë Kravitz's Heeled Ballet Flats
Last weekend, after joining Harry Styles on his tour stops in London and Mexico, Zoë Kravitz returned to NYC with new shoes. The Blink Twice director scored the sold-out Roberto Flats from Maryam Nassir Zadeh, which featured 1.5-inch-tall block heels and a made-for-fall suede finish.
Lauren by Ralph Lauren
Weslee Suede Ballet Flat
Bernardo
Milie Block Heel Pumps
Beckett Simonon
Gemma Pump
Ariana Grande's Heeled Ballet Flats
When she's not wearing gravity-defying Christian Louboutin boots on the Eternal Sunshine Tour, Ariana Grande is slipping socks into Sandy Liang's Ballet Pumps. As a dancer, she's no stranger to styling ballet slippers with hosiery. However, tapered heels gave her jeans-and-crewneck combination a high-fashion twist.
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Tony Bianco
Maddi Pump
Sandy Liang
Ballet Pump 40 in Optic White
Reformation
Inez Pump
Kaia Gerber's Heeled Ballet Flats
As Marie Claire's resident celebrity style spotter, trust me when I say Kaia Gerber eats, sleeps, and struts in Repetto's heeled ballet flats. Before creating the sold-out Kaia style with the Paris label, she click-clacked around L.A. in the Camille heels.
Before long, Gerber assembled her own ballet flats outfit formula, which usually consists of a fitted cardigan, navy blue or black trousers, a Chanel or Gucci bag, and Repettos, obviously.
Repetto
Camille Mules
Repetto
Camille Ballet Flats
Repetto
Olympe Ballet Flats
Apple Martin's Heeled Ballet Flats
Not only are black ballerinas the most versatile shade on an A-lister's shoe rack, but they're also the most well-loved. Every once in a while, though, someone like Grande or Apple Martin adds another neutral to the mix.
This summer, Martin accessorized her little white dress and chocolate-colored tote with chestnut brown ballet pumps, which seem to be a vintage Repetto pair. Their unconventional, not-quite-copper hue is begging to be worn all autumn long.
Ballerette
Tan Leather Ballet Flats With Heel
Sofft
Lillian
Michael Kors
Piper Flex Mid Pumps
Lily-Rose Depp's Heeled Ballet Flats
Lily-Rose Depp might just be the trend's most loyal supporter: Thanks to Repetto, of course, she sported the silhouette as early as 2023. Every element of her off-duty outfit—down to the block heels and babydoll dress—would fit in with today's street style signatures. I think it's about time Depp pulled them out of storage, right?
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.