Dune London's woven totes are no longer a British girl's best-kept secret. The best-seller has gone global, ending up on the shoulders of Rachel Zegler, Jennifer Aniston, Katie Holmes, and even Bella Hadid. On December 3, West End Girl herself, Lily Allen, gave the under-$200 staple a proper homecoming.

Allen wasted no time returning to the street style circuit after the Dec. 1 2025 Fashion Awards, when she posed for photographers in vintage-inspired Valentino. Two days later, she ran errands with her Dune London bag perched on her shoulder. A cream-colored T-shirt began her off-duty outfit. She tucked it into a micro-mini skirt, but not before slipping on anonymous black boots. (Similar styles—featuring flat, moto-style soles—debuted on Rag & Bone, Etro, Diesel, Self-Portrait, and Ann Demeulemeester's Resort 2026 runways.)

The singer elevated her neutral-centric look with Dune London's Deliberate bag in its largest size. Fashion girls instantly recognized it for its slouchy button closure, single shoulder strap, and faux leather exterior. Handwoven texture is a trademark across all Deliberate colorways, though the emerald green reads especially cool-girl-coded.

Lily Allen looked every bit a British girl in a Dune London bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

At just $180, it's no surprise Allen's exact shade sold out months ago. (According to the British brand, one Deliberate has sold every 15 minutes since its Spring 2025 release.) There's a chance it could be the most affordable purse on Allen's shelves, considering how she's collected rare Chanel, Dior, and Hermès styles for years. Mere months ago, Allen welcomed the Chanel 25 bag to her wardrobe, following Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Jennie Kim, and Charli xcx's leads.

American It girls helped carry the Dune Deliberate to It-bag status earlier this year. The brand owes Hadid a "thank you" this holiday season. The supermodel initially styled the classic carry-all in Feb. 2025, alongside flared jeans and a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier long-sleeve. Sure, it was brand-new at the time, but it looked like an antique find with a boho-chic backstory. She chose the brown large rendition, which carried all of her essentials for the day.

Similarly, Daisy Edgar-Jones picked up the Chocolate version around the same time. The same woven tote looked more modern this time around, thanks to her burgundy Khaite leather jacket and The Row loafers.

Doesn't the Dune Deliberate exude a sense of nostalgic charm? (Image credit: Backgrid)

Securing a celebrity-beloved bag for under $200 is like Black Friday never ended. Trust: You can't opt out of a deal like this. Even Allen would applaud the sartorial steal.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Dune London Totes Inspired by Lily Allen