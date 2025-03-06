Doechii Is Single-Handedly Winning Paris Fashion Week's Front Rows
The woman cannot be stopped.
Fashion month isn't just a platform for designers to unveil their most recent creations. It's also an opportunity for emerging talent to move up the ranks. Every season has its standout celebrity VIP—a star who packs their schedule and churns out look after look for the full calendar week. (Remember when Doja Cat wore body paint for all of Paris Couture Week 2023?) This season's fashion darling has already been crowned, and her name is Doechii.
The "Denial Is a River" singer has been on everyone's best dressed list since she went viral for her Thom Browne suiting at the 2025 Grammys. Weeks later, she's begun popping up at the industry's biggest fashion shows—Chloé, Acne Studios, and Dsquared2—proving, once again, that she's a force to be reckoned with.
Doechii first kicked off fashion month on Feb. 25, walking in and performing in Dsquared2's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Milan Fashion Week show. Now, the star has touched down in Paris and has been making headlines ever since.
Doechii started Paris Fashion Week at the Louvre, celebrating the museum's inaugural Couture exhibit alongside stars like Gigi Hadid and Victoria Beckham. Even among such star power, Doechii's look was the most buzz-worthy. She wore a canary yellow A-frame dress by Valentino Couture, which featured a smocked texture and a thick coating of crystals.
The following day, on March 5, she attended yet another show—but the vibes were completely different. Playing into Acne Studios's signature grunge-chic aesthetic, Doechii wore five different types of plaid. She accessorized the drapey bubble dress with corpcore micro glasses and ash gray accessories. Her braided space buns were simply the cherry on top of a phenomenal 'fit.
Then on March 6, she attended her third event of the week, sitting front row at Chloé Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show. Once again, the Grammy winner exhibited her knack for sartorial shape-shifting. Earthy and etherial, Doechii's look was completely at odds with every Paris Fashion Week outfit that came before it.
She embodied the label's flower child aesthetic in a breezy dress made of ruffled taupe chiffon. Her accessories also tapped into Mother Nature, with the star wearing shell jewelry (plus a matching bag) and a faux fur stole. Doechii was so dedicated, she even arrived to the show barefoot—wearing but a golden toe chain and gilded pedicure.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Though Doechii has already supplied her fan base with more than enough looks, there are certainly more to come as Paris Fashion Week continues. Watch this space: She's a woman on the rise.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
This Royal Could Become Prince George's "Greatest Asset" When He Becomes King
A new documentary reveals who George could lean on for support.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Ben Affleck Is "Extra Giddy" Around Jennifer Garner Right Now, Apparently
Would we call this Bennifer 4.0?
By Lia Beck Published
-
Finally, Spring Trends Are Shoppable in Plus Sizes
Anthropologie and Universal Standard collaborated on a size-inclusive drop.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Chappell Roan Goes Gladiator Mode in a Backless Matching Set at Her First-Ever Fashion Show
The pop star donned a metallic two-piece look to sit front row.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kate Moss Is a Walking Time Capsule in Skinny Jeans, Platform Mules, and a 2016 Going-Out Top
She brought throwback looks to Stella McCartney's front row.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
The Row's It-Shoes Go Missing From Its Paris Fashion Week Fall 2025 Runway
Guests at the Fall 2025 show say shoes weren't on the runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Paris Fashion Week’s Street Style Trends Are Loud and Luxurious
In-your-face style was everywhere.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown Unapologetically Doubles Down on the Leopard Print Trend
She's a maximalist through and through.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Victoria and David Beckham Wear Matching All-Black Looks for a Paris Fashion Week Date Night
From matching outfits to dinner at the Louvre.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
The Best Looks From Le Grande Dîner du Louvre, AKA the French Met Gala
This night at the museum was especially stylish.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Wears the Internet's Favorite Hoka Sneakers for a Pre-Oscars Workout
Here's where you can shop them.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published