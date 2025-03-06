Fashion month isn't just a platform for designers to unveil their most recent creations. It's also an opportunity for emerging talent to move up the ranks. Every season has its standout celebrity VIP—a star who packs their schedule and churns out look after look for the full calendar week. (Remember when Doja Cat wore body paint for all of Paris Couture Week 2023?) This season's fashion darling has already been crowned, and her name is Doechii.

The "Denial Is a River" singer has been on everyone's best dressed list since she went viral for her Thom Browne suiting at the 2025 Grammys. Weeks later, she's begun popping up at the industry's biggest fashion shows—Chloé, Acne Studios, and Dsquared2—proving, once again, that she's a force to be reckoned with.

Doechii first kicked off fashion month on Feb. 25, walking in and performing in Dsquared2's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Milan Fashion Week show. Now, the star has touched down in Paris and has been making headlines ever since.

Doechii started her fashion month with a runway performance at Dsquared in Milan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doechii started Paris Fashion Week at the Louvre, celebrating the museum's inaugural Couture exhibit alongside stars like Gigi Hadid and Victoria Beckham. Even among such star power, Doechii's look was the most buzz-worthy. She wore a canary yellow A-frame dress by Valentino Couture, which featured a smocked texture and a thick coating of crystals.

Doechii attended the "Le Grand Diner du Louvre" at Musee du Louvre on March 04 wearing a smocked couture gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The following day, on March 5, she attended yet another show—but the vibes were completely different. Playing into Acne Studios's signature grunge-chic aesthetic, Doechii wore five different types of plaid. She accessorized the drapey bubble dress with corpcore micro glasses and ash gray accessories. Her braided space buns were simply the cherry on top of a phenomenal 'fit.

At Acne Studios's Fall RTW 2025 fashion show, she debuted a mixed print bubble dress styled with gray accessories. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then on March 6, she attended her third event of the week, sitting front row at Chloé Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show. Once again, the Grammy winner exhibited her knack for sartorial shape-shifting. Earthy and etherial, Doechii's look was completely at odds with every Paris Fashion Week outfit that came before it.

She embodied the label's flower child aesthetic in a breezy dress made of ruffled taupe chiffon. Her accessories also tapped into Mother Nature, with the star wearing shell jewelry (plus a matching bag) and a faux fur stole. Doechii was so dedicated, she even arrived to the show barefoot—wearing but a golden toe chain and gilded pedicure.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The singer channeled Chloé's signature aesthetic, going barefoot in a ruffled boho dress to the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Doechii has already supplied her fan base with more than enough looks, there are certainly more to come as Paris Fashion Week continues. Watch this space: She's a woman on the rise.