One supermodel was noticeably missing backstage at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: Bella Hadid. Until now, the brand hadn't confirmed if she'd return to the catwalk after stealing last year's show. But on October 15, hours before the first Angel fluttered her wings, Hadid arrived in New York City, backstage pass in tow.

Before meeting up with Alex Consani, Adriana Lima, and Emily Ratajkowski (all in satin robes and hair rollers), Hadid delivered an unofficial step-and-repeat outside. She was the picture of fall fashion in head-to-toe designer cowgirl gear.

First, she styled a sleeveless brown turtleneck. It was practically made to be worn with tan leather trousers, courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana. The high-rise pants brought country-core to the bombshell event—each leg was beaded to mimic the look of chaps. A blink-and-you'll-miss-it belt added to the rodeo-ready theme.

Bella Hadid swapped satin robes for leather pants before the Victoria's Secret soirée. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turns out, the pants debuted in the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2023 show titled "Ciao Kim." Kim Kardashian helped curate the 75-piece collection. The trousers sold out soon after launch, though they didn't appear on the runway.

It wouldn't be a proper Hadid look without cowboy boots of some sort. This time, she channeled a rising fall footwear trend seen in Khaite, Louis Vuitton, and Schiaparelli's Fall 2025 lines. Her ultra-pointy boots were brown and suede, topped with Western-inspired embroidery. The designer behind them remains a mystery. But knowing Hadid, she picked them up at a Texas boot barn after a horse-riding competition.

Tangerine-tinted sunglasses—featuring rectangular lenses—acted as her only accessory. However, other angles revealed Hadid's security carrying her Louis Vuitton duffle. The monogrammed Keepall Bandouliere debuted in June 2020, when Virgil Abloh collaborated with Japanese designer Nigo. Nowadays, the limited-edition find retails for upwards of $4,500.

A moment for her Louis Vuitton duffle, which snuck in before her. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid didn't seem to get ready with the rest of the Angels, who were dressed in satin pinstripe robes and matching slippers. Perhaps she and Gigi Hadid planned their own pre-show soirée—both sisters are set to walk at tonight's show. Watch this space from now until curtains close for updates on the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

