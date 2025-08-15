For A-listers, walking from the hotel to a car is as prime a photo op as any red carpet. Instead of gowns, celebrities usually debut high-low looks with equally impressive tags. This week, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba, and most recently, Sophie Turner have been caught in this exact scenario—usually with a designer bag and flats in tow.

On August 14, the Game of Thrones star landed in Manhattan, kickstarting her press tour for Trust, a psychological thriller hitting theaters on August 22. Around mid-afternoon, she swapped a snakeskin Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress and heels for sweatpants and Puma Speedcat sneakers. Until this summer, she'd been a Adidas Sambas supporter through and through, rotating between five pairs. In June, however, she made the switch to Puma, starting with Rihanna's signature $90 Speedcats in black with white stripes.

Marking her second Puma-clad set, Turner paired the suede, retro-looking slim sneakers with lounge pants and a gray Akimbo hoodie. The same oversize sunglasses from hours earlier made another appearance.

Sophie Turner looked so Rihanna-ish in Puma sneakers and a Louis Vuitton Speedy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, a moment for Turner's "high" qualifier: a rare Louis Vuitton carry-all she's owned since May 2018. The limited-edition find debuted in an April 2017 collaboration with Jeff Koons,an artist known for his balloon dog sculpture. The 40-piece collection featured classic Louis Vuitton luggage topped with paintings produced by Leonardo Da Vinci, Van Gogh, Peter Paul Rubens, and more.

Turner owns the Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons Speedy 30, which boasts a hand-painted reimagining of Édouard Manet's "Luncheon on the Grass" circa 1862. Trademark house codes, including the iconic "LV" logo, stretch from the duffel-shaped body to the turquoise side-walls. The top-handles, crossbody strap, and zip closure matched the turquoise tint. In 2017, it retailed for $2,800, but now, it's hard to find for under $5,000.

Louis Vuitton Masters Collection Manet Speedy 30 Hand Bag $4,580 at eBay

With her brand ambassador status, it's no surprise Turner got her hands on the collector's item. She's clearly following Rihanna's lead, in terms of styling the Speedy 30. Turner almost always wears it with loungewear while traveling. Last month, she styled a near-identical look around her Louis Vuitton duffel. The only difference? She swapped out Puma Speedcats for her trusty Adidas Sambas.

In July 2025, Turner and her rare Speedy were spotted at the Miami airport. (Image credit: Backgrid)

With her Trust press tour in full swing, Turner's Speedy 30 will likely see the world in the coming days. Stay tuned to see if her Rihanna inspired sneakers keep pace, or if she returns to her signature Sambas.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Puma Speedcats Inspired by Sophie Turner